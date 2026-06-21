2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Spain-Saudi Arabia, Egypt-New Zealand on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup continues with another four-match slate on Sunday, providing plenty of opportunities for World Cup best bets on online sports betting sites like FanDuel. Spain faces Saudi Arabia at noon ET, as Spain tries to bounce back from a disappointing 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. Oddsmakers expect a strong result, as Spain is a -1000 favorite in the latest World Cup odds. SportsLine expert Martin Green is taking Spain -5.5 corners in that match.

Sunday's slate continues with Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia at 6 p.m. ET and Egypt vs. New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET. Green is backing Uruguay (-220) to win its match, while SportsLine expert Jon Eimer has both teams scoring in Egypt vs. New Zealand (+120). Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Sunday

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia: Spain -5.5 corners (-180)

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde: Uruguay to win (-220)



Egypt vs. New Zealand: Both teams to score (+120)

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia: Spain -5.5 corners (-180)

Green pointed out that Uruguay racked up corners at a high clip against Saudi Arabia in its last match. "It was similar to the Spain vs. Cape Verde match, as Uruguay had 65% of the possession, 27 shots on goal, and 10 on target. La Celeste also had 14 corners, compared to just four for Saudi Arabia. They were clearly the better team, but they just couldn't find a breakthrough, as Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made 10 saves."

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde: Uruguay to win (-240)

"It's unlikely to be a high-scoring game, but Uruguay should ultimately grind out an important win," Green said. "Cape Verde were a little fortunate to draw with Spain, as La Roja's best wingers - Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams - missed most of that game. Uruguay will be a full-strength for this match, and they should have more pace and quality on the flanks than Spain did. La Celeste will probably win lots of corners - they had 14 corners and gave away just four against Saudi Arabia, while Cape Verde conceded 11 corners against Spain - and they should find the back of the net if Federico Valverde and Araújo get their deliveries right."

Egypt vs. New Zealand: Both teams to score (+120)

"New Zealand is the lowest-ranked team in the entirety of the World Cup. While they are the lowest-ranked team and no one really had high expectations for them, they really impressed me with how they played their first match against Iran," Eimer said. "Even though Chris Wood missed a good chunk of the Premier League season to injury, he looked perfectly fit and picked up two assists in the opening match, both to Elijah Just. New Zealand played with an incredible amount of pace, and not once did they look like the underdog everyone thought they would be. They created plenty of opportunities, and while their defense struggled, their offense really shined, and I expect them to press just as hard against Egypt."