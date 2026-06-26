2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Spain vs. Uruguay, France vs. Norway on Friday

Two of soccer's powers and teams among the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup take the field for their final group stage matches on Friday, starting with France vs. Norway at 3 p.m. ET, followed later by Spain vs. Uruguay at 8 p.m. ET. Friday's World Cup schedule also features contests such as Egypt vs. Iran (11 p.m. ET) and Belgium vs. New Zealand (11 p.m. ET). Kylian Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup, is off to another strong scoring start with two goals in each of France's first two matches. France are -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100), according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Norway are +370 underdogs, and a draw is priced at +360 odds. Mbappe is priced at -115 odds to score a goal, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing that result, saying, "Mbappé is facing a Norwegian defense that has conceded three goals in two games so far, so he really should get on the score sheet."

Later in the day, Spain are -210 favorites, while Uruguay are +600 underdogs and a draw is priced at +330. Spain wins Group H with a win and likely with a draw as well, while Uruguay secures a knockout round spot with a victory and could win the group. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is predicting offensive success by Spain, including backing Mikel Oyarzabal to score at +110 odds. Eimer has also locked in a pick on Egypt vs. Iran. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Friday

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-115)

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain, anytime goalscorer (+110)

Egypt vs. Iran: Both teams to score (+114)

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-115)

"Mbappé loves playing at the World Cup," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "He was just 19 years old when he scored in France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final. Mbappé then won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup, with eight goals in seven games as Les Bleus finished runners-up. He now has 16 goals in 16 World Cup games, and he's just two behind Lionel Messi in the race to become the all-time leading scorer at the World Cup. Mbappé is facing a Norwegian defense that has conceded three goals in two games so far, so he really should get on the score sheet."

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain, anytime goalscorer (+110)

"Spain welcoming back their key players, combined with Mikel Oyarzabal finding two goals and an assist, are giving this team some tremendously increased levels of confidence," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "I'm not expecting them to slow down at all as they look to finish off the group with a victory against a hurting Uruguay side."

Egypt vs. Iran: Both teams to score (+114)

"I expect both teams to play this game very conservatively for the first bit, with both teams too scared to make a mistake that could hurt chances of qualification," Eimer said. "The longer this match remains nil-nil, though, the more Iran will be forced to press to make something happen, opening them up to the brutal counterattack of Egypt."