2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Sweden-France, Mexico-Ecuador on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup continues with three more Round of 32 matchups on Tuesday. The action begins at 1 p.m. ET with Norway vs. Ivory Coast, followed by France vs. Sweden at 5 p.m. ET. The action wraps up with Mexico hosting Ecuador at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and Mexico is the only team remaining in the tournament that hasn't yet conceded a goal. The latest 2026 World Cup betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Mexico as -182 favorites to advance to the Round of 16, while Ecuador are +148 underdogs. However, SportsLine soccer expert Matt Severance is looking for a little added security by playing Mexico (tie no bet) for a -215 payout.

Meanwhile, European soccer insider Martin Green has also revealed picks for Ivory Coast vs. Norway and Sweden vs. France. He's backing Norway to win behind star striker Erling Haaland and also has France winning comfortably against a European rival. The over/under for total goals scored in France vs. Sweden is 3.5. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Tuesday

Norway vs. Ivory Coast: Norway to win (3-way money line)

France vs. Sweden: France -1.5

Mexico vs. Ecuador: Mexico (tie no bet)

Norway vs. Ivory Coast: Norway to win (3-way money line)

"Norway's superior attacking firepower could make the difference in this game. They scored seven goals in their first two group stage games - a 4-1 win against Iraq and a 3-2 victory over Senegal - before resting 10 players for their 4-1 defeat to France this week," Green said. "The likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard will now be fresh for this game, and they could lead their team to victory over Ivory Coast. The Ivorians beat Ecuador and Curaçao in the group stage, but they lost to Germany, and they could struggle against another strong European team."

France vs. Sweden: France -1.5

"Sweden began their group stage campaign with a 5-1 win against Tunisia, but they then lost 5-1 to the Netherlands. A 1-1 draw with Japan means they conceded seven games in three group stage games," Green said. "That doesn't bode well for their chances of containing a world-class French attack. France are the World Cup favorites, and they scored 3+ goals in all of their group stage matches, so Les Bleus could run riot against this leaky Swedish defense."

Mexico vs. Ecuador: Mexico (tie no bet)

"Mexico looked dynamic in the group stage in winning each match and outscoring its foes 6-0 -- the only side still standing yet to concede. Obviously should be an incredible home-field atmosphere at Estadio Azteca for Tuesday," Severance said. "Ecuador is a terrific defensive club but can struggle to score as evidenced by being blanked in two of three group matches. I wish we had 2.5 goals available on our totals board because I'd hammer Under that but only 1.5s offered currently. At least playing DNB and if it's a scoreless regulation draw, which would not shock, I'm not punished."