2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for USA vs. Australia, Brazil vs. Haiti on Friday

Team USA plays its second 2026 World Cup contest on Friday after a dominant group stage opener, and the Americans look to carry that momentum into a USA vs. Australia match set for 3 p.m. ET today. The U.S. vs. Australia marks the first of four matches on Friday, which also includes the ever-popular Brazilian team taking on Haiti. After USA vs. Australia is Scotland vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET), Brazil vs. Haiti (8:30 p.m. ET) and Turkiye vs. Paraguay (11 p.m. ET) as 2026 World Cup betting options for Friday. The Americans are -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100), with Australia as +410 underdogs and a draw priced at +330 in the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. However, rather than backing a side, SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing USA star Christian Pulisic to have either a goal or an assist at -105 odds as part of Friday World Cup best bets at FanDuel. "Pulisic endured a tough season for AC Milan, but he always raises his game when playing for the national team," Green said. "He has scored 33 goals and provided 23 assists in 87 games for Team USA, averaging a goal contribution every 108 minutes."

For Brazil vs. Haiti, Green is backing Brazil in a dominant victory, backing Brazil to cover a 2.5-goal spread. Brazil is one of the world's soccer powers, while Haiti is ranked 85th in the world, making this an extreme mismatch. Green expects Brazil to score early and often to win by at least three goals. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has locked in a pick on Scotland vs. Morocco. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Friday

Christian Pulisic to record a goal or assist (-105)

Morocco (-135) to defeat Scotland

Brazil (-2.5) vs. Haiti (-110)

Christian Pulisic to record a goal or assist (-105)

"First, Pulisic's burst of pace unsettled Paraguay's defenders, ultimately leading Bobadilla to score an own goal," Green said. "He then played a pinpoint cross into the box for Balogun, who made it 2-0. Pulisic endured a tough season for AC Milan, but he always raises his game when playing for the national team. He has scored 33 goals and provided 23 assists in 87 games for Team USA, averaging a goal contribution every 108 minutes. Pulisic has the pace and dynamism to cause problems for Australia's defense, so backing him to either score or assist looks appealing."

Morocco (-135) to defeat Scotland

"Morocco took a point off a loaded Brazil side, and they did it by matching them physically and mentally," Eimer said. "Morocco didn't allow Brazil players to get a moment of peace in the entire match and continuously frustrated Carlo Ancelotti's squad. You can call Ismael Saibari's goal a bit of a fluke if you want, but regardless, this is a team that will be a nightmare for all other squads in this group. I expect them to beat Scotland, and I hate to say it, but I think they do it with ease."

Brazil (-2.5) vs. Haiti (-110)

"This game looks like a mismatch, pitting the most successful team in World Cup history against a Haiti team that's No. 85 in the FIFA world rankings," Green said. "Haiti lost 1-0 to Scotland in their opener, and they're likely to suffer a heavier defeat against this star-studded Brazil team on Friday."