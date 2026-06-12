2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for USA-Paraguay, Canada-Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday

Team USA makes its 2026 World Cup debut on Friday, kicking off with home-field advantage from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The U.S. takes on Paraguay at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina at 3 p.m. ET. The Americans are -110 money line favorites (risk $110 to win $100), according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing the Under at -166 odds. "Paraguay's games averaged just 1.33 goals during their qualifying campaign," Green said.

For Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Under 2.5 goals for a -150 payout. Canada will be without arguably the team's top player, Alphonso Davies, who plays for Bayern Munich, for the opener. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Friday

Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Under 2.5 goals (-150)

USA vs. Paraguay: Under 2.5 goals (-166)

Team USA: Tie No Bet (-280)

Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Under 2.5 goals (-150)

"Should be a pretty fun atmosphere Friday in Toronto in the first-ever men's World Cup game in Canada, and the hosts are probably the best club in a weak Group B," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Canadians are ranked 30th in the world and unbeaten in eight straight. Some are calling this perhaps the country's best-ever team, which is led by Alphonso Davies, who plays for Bayern Munich. But he will miss at least the opener due to injury. Davies has earned 58 international caps for Canada, netting 15 goals and 18 assists. Bosnia-Herzegovina is ranked 64th in the world and easily a bottom-10 club in the tournament."

USA vs. Paraguay: Under 2.5 goals (-166)

"This promises to be a low-scoring game between two teams that will be desperate to avoid defeat," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Paraguay's games averaged just 1.33 goals during their qualifying campaign. Nine of their 12 matches saw under 2.5 goals, including three 0-0 draws. The Paraguayans are happy to sit back, soak up pressure, and try to grind out results. The USMNT are more of an attacking team, but it could take a while for them to break down this Paraguay defense, so under 2.5 goals looks appealing."

USA vs. Paraguay: USA Tie No Bet (-280)

USA is ranked 17th in the world, compared to Paraguay at 41st. The Americans will have the support behind them with the game being played in California, and Team USA is also the betting favorite to emerge out of Group D, with Paraguay having the third-best odds of the four teams. Expect a highly motivated USA team in front of the home crowd, led by Christian Pulisic on the attack. Meanwhile, Paraguay is playing in their first World Cup since 2010.

For a "Tie No Bet", you win the bet if Team USA wins the game. If it's a tie, the bet results in a push, meaning you are refunded your stake. If USA loses, the wager is a loss.