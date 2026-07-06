2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for USA vs. Belgium, Spain vs. Portugal on Monday

Team USA received great news on Sunday when Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension stemming from his red card in the previous match was lifted, and now the United States will be at full strength for USA vs. Belgium in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on Monday. The United States take on Belgium from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, at 8 p.m. ET with the U.S competing for their first trip to the quarterfinals since 2002. U.S. vs. Belgium comes after a star-filled matchup of Spain vs. Portugal at 3 p.m. ET. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing the United States to do something they haven't in more than 20 years and make the quarters as part of Monday World Cup best bets at FanDuel. The United States are -124 favorites (risk $124 to win $100) to advance, according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Belgium at +102 underdogs. Green says about Team USA, "home advantage could ultimately swing things in the USA's favor, especially if the game goes to extra time and penalties."

For Spain vs. Portugal, SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Spain to defeat Portugal on the 90-minute money line. Spain are -110 favorites, with Portugal at +320 underdogs and a draw priced at +250 at FanDuel. Spain have won three straight matches by a combined score of 8-0. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Monday

Spain (-110) to defeat Portugal on 90-minute money line

United States (-124) to advance over Belgium

Folarin Balogun, United States, to score or assist (-115)

Spain (-110) to defeat Portugal on 90-minute money line

"It would appear that the longer this World Cup goes on, the more dangerous this Spain side is becoming," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "They finally showed a little bit of dominance when they played Austria and just completely and utterly rolled over them. Spain had almost 70% possession, 22 shots and 10 shots on target versus an Austria side that didn't find a single shot on goal. Spain are the better side here and I expect them to continue to dominate as Portugal are having trouble finding their cohesion."

United States (-124) to advance over Belgium

"It could be a tight matchup, as Belgium looks stronger in attack, but the USA has a better defense and more energy in midfield," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The game will be played in Seattle, and home advantage could ultimately swing things in the USA's favor, especially if the game goes to extra time and penalties, so backing the USMNT to advance to the quarterfinals is another strong option."

Folarin Balogun, United States, to score or assist (-115)

"The main talking point that has developed was the reversal of USA's best attacker Balogun red card suspension," Eimer said. "Balogun was sent off with a direct red card in their match against Bosnia, which carries a further one-game suspension. By World Cup rules, a red card can't be reversed. FIFA, however, made a unique decision to not reverse the card, but to lift the suspension, allowing Balogun to play. This is an unprecedented decision and, frankly, is something that no one could have predicted. Belgium will surely attempt to protest this, but at this point in time, USA's best player will be playing."