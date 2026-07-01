2026 World Cup picks, odds: USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions, best bets by expert on 25-15 run

The United States will look to reach the World Cup Round of 16 for the fourth time since 2010 when they meet Bosnia and Herzegovina in a key matchup on Wednesday night. The Americans have not placed higher than eighth, when they reached the quarterfinals in 2002, since taking third nearly a century ago in 1930. Bosnia and Herzegovina, who stunned Italy to reach the World Cup, have advanced past the group stage for the first time.

Kickoff for United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina is 8 p.m. ET from Santa Clara, Calif. The latest United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the United States at -270 (risk $270 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bosnia and Herzegovina at +750 and a draw at +390. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. United States are -650 to advance, with Bosnia and Herzegovina at +420.

Before locking in any USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on an 25-15-2 run (63%) on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina:

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 90-minute money line USA -270, Bosnia and Herzegovina +750, Draw +390 USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina over/under: 2.5 goals USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina to qualify for next round: United States -650, Bosnia and Herzegovina +420 USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks: See picks at SportsLine USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions

After examining United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-160). Eimer sees two hungry teams ready to start fast and attack their opponents' net from the get-go. The United States have already scored eight goals through three games in the competition, while Bosnia and Herzegovina have registered five goals.

"I'm expecting the USA to come out swinging against Bosnia, but I do believe that this match will be much closer than the books are thinking," Eimer said. "Bosnia is no joke and won't be an easy win like most are suggesting." With both teams showing an explosiveness on offense, Eimer is taking the Over. See Eimer's best bets for United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at FanDuel here:

How to make USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks

After studying the United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, including two that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, all from expert on a 25-15 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.