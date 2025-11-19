Rank Team Analysis

1. Spain The 2024 European champions will arrive at the tournament as one of the favorites to win it, and the main reason why is Lamine Yamal.

2. Argentina Lionel Messi's last World Cup is set to be remembered. After winning it in 2022, the first one after the Diego Armando Maradona era, the question is if the Inter Miami striker will be able to replicate what he's did in Qatar. If yes, they have big chances.

3. France The 2018 World Cup winners will say goodbye to their coach Didier Deschamps after the tournament after a decade in charge of the European giants before the likely appointment of Zinedine Zidane. They have probably the most talented roster and they showed it also in 2022 when the hat trick of Kylian Mbappe in the final against Argentina wasn't enough.

4. Brazil The five-team world champions hired Carlo Ancelotti to cope with the disappointments of the past editions. They don't have the best team but the former Real Madrid coach knows how to win.

5. England The Three Lions also hired an international manager like Thomas Tuchel to overcome the disappointments of two European finals lost in three years against Italy and Spain. They have a talented team and players like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane who can decide games when they are needed.

6. Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup will be a historic moment, but this Portugal side are strong enough to dream big. The team is competitive, well-balanced, and determined to help the former Real Madrid star chase the one major trophy that has eluded him so far in his career.

7. Norway After winning twice against Italy during the European qualifiers, Erling Haaland's side have to be considered as one of the teams to beat in the tournament. Why? Haaland scored 55 goals with Norway in 48 games. Yes, you read that right.

8. Germany The four-time champions haven't had have an easy time under Julien Nagelsmann and seem to not be at the best, but never underestimate Germany when it comes to soccer.

9. Netherlands The side coached by Ronald Koeman have a talented roster but lack results in the most recent editions of the World Cup. Players like Xavi Simons or Denzel Dumfries can help them to step up after losing to England in the semifinals of the 2024 UEFA Euro.

10. Morocco The biggest surprise of the 2022 World Cup when Morocco only lost to France in the semifinals after winning against Spain and then Portugal. There will be more expectations this time but they've got the potential to do it again.

11. Japan Watch out for Japan because they are solid and full of talent. Also the younger national teams look competitive and they can achieve big things in the near future.

12. Belgium It might be a transitory World Cup for the Red Devils as some of their stars like Kevin de Bruyne or Romelu Lukaku might play their last one and the younger generations are not at their best yet.

13. Uruguay The team managed by Marcelo Bielsa will be one to watch not just for the level of football shown so far in the qualifiers but also because it will be fun to see El Loco back at the World Cup.

14. United States The USMNT are behind in the power rankings for what they've shown in the past months under Mauricio Pochettino, including the 2025 Gold Cup disappointment. The home World Cup will help them, but they'll need more performances like the 5-1 win over Uruguay.

15. South Korea All the eyes will be on the Los Angeles FC striker Son Heung-min who is set to play what will probably be his last World Cup but there is much more to know about this side that surprised the world when they eliminated Germany at the 2018 World Cup.

16. Croatia Another historic national team preparing for an emotional farewell is Croatia, as Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup finalist, is set to play his final tournament.

17. Mexico A similar case to the USMNT: the side coached by Javier Aguirre have the talent and the qualities to reach at least the round of 16

18. Switzerland After a strong Euro 2024, the team coached by Murat Yakin qualified for the 2026 World Cup with strong ambitions. They are always solid when it comes to international tournaments and difficult to beat.

19. Ecuador La Tri only conceded five goals in the 17 matches played in the World Cup qualifiers, something that really stands out ahead of the tournament.

20. Iran This is the kind of team we shouldn't underestimate at the World Cup as Iran dominated their group stage of qualification, losing only one of the 10 games played.

21. Canada Jesse Marsch will lead Canada at the 2026 World Cup that will be played on their home soil. As mentioned earlier with the USMNT and Mexico, playing at home could certainly give them a boost but the real question is, how far can that advantage take them?

22. Austria When Ralf Rangnick chose to take over as head coach of the Austrian national team, many people questioned his decision. Now, we understand exactly why he made that choice. So much potential.

23. Egypt The African team won the Africa Cup of Nations seven times but they also failed to win a single match in their World Cup history with an overall record of five defeats and two draws.

24. Senegal They dominated the group stage of qualifying as they were undefeated, scoring 22 goals and only conceding only three goals.

25. Scotland Scotland should be a team to watch ahead of the 2026 World Cup, especially with several top European talents in their squad,, including Scott McTominay, the 2024–25 Serie A MVP of the season.

26. Saudi Arabia After a disappointing spell under Roberto Mancini who left the team in 2024, the Saudi Arabian side called back Herve Renard who was the manager during the 2022 World Cup when they won the opening match of the tournament against Argentina.

27. Colombia Colombia's seventh World Cup appearance comes from a strong qualification group when they ended up tied points with teams such as Brazil and Uruguay. Not bad.

28. Tunisia With 22 goals scored, none conceded, nine wins and one draw, Tunisia have been one of the most impressive teams in the qualifiers.

29. Ivory Coast Like Tunisia, Ivory Coast did not concede a single goal in the group stage, scoring 25 times across 10 matches and finishing with eight wins and two draws.

30. Qatar The 2022 World Cup hosts managed to qualify for their second time ever at the World Cup and are coached by former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui. They might become a surprising team.

31. Paraguay It will be the first time Paraguay will play at the World Cup since 2010 and we can expect a big support from their fans around the United States in the summer.

32. Ghana The African side delivered a strong qualifying campaign, winning eight of their 10 matches. They have a rich history at the World Cup, but they are no longer at the same level as in their peak years.

33. Australia Tony Popovic's team will play their sixth World Cup in a row and in 2022 only lost to Argentina in the round of 16.

34. Jordan After nine previous attempts filled with hope and determination, Jordan have finally made history by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. They can't miss this chance and not leave their mark in 2026.

35. Algeria Les Fennecs are back after 12 years and will be managed at the World Cup by former Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic.

36. South Africa Bafana Bafana are back at the World Cup for the first time since they hosted the tournament in 2010. It will be just wonderful to see them back in the tournament after the passion they brought to the highest stage almost 16 years ago.

37. Haiti The 2026 World Cup will mark Haiti's second appearance at the tournament, their first since 1974, when they exited in the group stage after defeats to Italy, Argentina and Poland, scoring two goals and conceding 14. This time, they will hope to write a far better chapter in their history.

38. Panama After qualifying for the 2018 World Cup when they lost all three games against England, Belgium and Tunisia, this is their chance to change their history at the tournament.

39. Cape Verde They qualified for the first time ever at the World Cup and they are ready to shock the world as they have already done in the qualification stages.

40. Uzbekistan Another team that will feature at the World Cup for the first time in their history. Former AS Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov will lead the side as captain in what will be an historic moment for his national team.

41. New Zealand After their 1982 appearance where they lost to Brazil, Scotland and the Soviet Union, New Zealand qualified again in 2010, but three draws against Paraguay, Slovakia and Italy were not enough to reach the Round of 16. Will 2026 bring their first World Cup win?