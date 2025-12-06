Rank Team Analysis

1. Spain They've got Lamine Yamal, so there are still the most likely to win the tournament especially after landing Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cabo Verde. Ah, the last time Saudi Arabia won a match in the group stage it was against Argentina that later won the 2022 World Cup. Might be a good sign.

2. Argentina Talking about the 2022 World Cup winners, they still have a chance but the group stage isn't as easy as it might look like. Austria and Algeria are strong teams and it won't be easy to win both matches in the group. Lionel Messi is expected to play his last World Cup in his career, and he wants to leave the stage in a good way.

3. France The group stage will see an incredible matchup between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but also the one against Senegal won't be easy at all for the team coached by Didier Deschamps, who will leave after the tournament before the likely appointment of Zinedine Zidane.

4. Brazil The five-team world champions hired Carlo Ancelotti to cope with the disappointments of the past editions and they were extremely unlucky in the draw as they will face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in the opening three games that will definitely define the ambitions of this team.

5. England England will face Croatia in the group stage in one of the most interesting matches, and they will also meet Panama and Ghana. The Three Lions hired an international manager like Thomas Tuchel to overcome the disappointments of two European finals lost in three years and this is their chance.

6. Portugal We almost had a potential meeting between Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo but we will save it for later in the tournament. Ronaldo's final World Cup will be a historic moment, but this Portugal side are strong enough to dream big.

7. Norway Haaland scored 55 goals with Norway in 48 games. If that's not enough to consider them as a big threat to the other teams, what is? They will immediately face Mbappe and France in the group stage for one of the most intriguing games.

8. Germany They are always a team to watch at the World Cup, and after their group stage eliminations in 2018 and 2022, they want revenge. First, they will need to get past of Ecuador, Ivory Coast and Curacao.

9. Netherlands They are strong but they will face Japan and Tunisia in the group stage, and also one between Poland, Sweden, Ukraine and Albania from the UEFA playoff. That could become a factor.

10. Morocco The biggest surprise of the 2022 World Cup when Morocco only lost to France in the semifinals after winning against Spain and then Portugal. They can make it again but they will face Brazil and Scotland in the group stage. That's something that will make things way more difficult for Achraf Hakimi and his teammates.

11. United States Let's be honest: Mauricio Pochettino was really lucky. The USMNT will face Australia, Paraguay and the winner of the UEFA Playoff B (Sweden/Ukraine/Poland/Albania). It couldn't have gone better.

12. Belgium A lot will depend on the form of players like Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku as they might play their last World Cup if they fully recover from their injuries.

13. Uruguay It will be fun to see Marcelo Bielsa back at the World Cup after he managed Argentina in 2002 and Chile in 2010. Facing Spain in the group stage is not what he was hoping for.

14. Japan Watch out for Japan because they are solid and full of talent. Also the younger national teams look competitive and they can achieve big things in the near future. Only Netherlands are a stronger team in their group.

15. South Korea Son Heung-min is set to play what will be his last World Cup but there is much more to know about this side that surprised the world when they eliminated Germany at the 2018 World Cup. They will meet Mexico, South Africa and the winner of the UEFA Playoff D (Denmark/North Macedonia/Czechia/Republic of Ireland).

16. Croatia Another historic national team preparing for an emotional farewell is Croatia, as Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup finalist, is set to play his final tournament. They will face England, Ghana and Panama. They should end up at least in second place in the table.

17. Mexico They have the potential to at least qualify for the round of 32 but watch out for their opponents. They will play the opening match against South Africa in what will be one of the most awaited games of the year.

18. Switzerland The team coached by Murat Yakin qualified for the 2026 World Cup with strong ambitions. If Italy qualify for the World Cup, their group with Qatar and Canada will be much more difficult than what it looks like now.

19. Ecuador La Tri only conceded five goals in the 17 matches played in the World Cup qualifiers, something that really stands out ahead of the tournament. They will need that defensive strength when they will face Germany, Ivory Coast and Curacao.

20. Iran Iran dominated their group stage of qualification, losing only one of the 10 games played, we shouldn't underestimate them as they will face Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. They have real chances to go through.

21. Canada Jesse Marsch will lead Canada at the 2026 World Cup that will be played on their home soil. A lot will depend on who will qualify in the last spot of the group. If Italy do, things will be much more difficult for Canada.

22. Austria When Ralf Rangnick chose to take over as head coach of the Austrian national team, many people questioned his decision. Now, we understand exactly why he made that choice but he will need to show it against 2022 World Cup winner Argentina.

23. Egypt The African team failed to win a single match in their World Cup history with an overall record of five defeats and two draws. They now have the chance to make history with Mohamed Salah leading the team in what will likely be his last World Cup.

24. Senegal They dominated the group stage of qualifying as they were undefeated, scoring 22 goals and only conceding only three goals but they will face France and Norway in the group phase. It will be difficult.

25. Scotland They went to the the worst group possible with Brazil and Morocco. They desperately need the best version of Scott McTominay, the 2024–25 Serie A MVP of the season from Napoli.

26. Saudi Arabia After a disappointing spell under Roberto Mancini who left the team in 2024, the Saudi Arabian side called back Herve Renard and will face Spain, Uruguay and Cabo Verde in the group stage.

27. Colombia Colombia's seventh World Cup appearance comes from a strong qualification group when they ended up tied on points with teams such as Brazil and Uruguay. They will face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the group stage.

28. Tunisia With 22 goals scored, none conceded, nine wins and one draw, Tunisia have been one of the most impressive teams in the qualifiers. They have chances with Japan and Netherlands, but a lot will depend on who will qualify for the last spot between Sweden, Poland, Albania and Ukraine.

29. Ivory Coast They did not concede a single goal in the group stage of qualifying, scoring 25 times across 10 matches and finishing with eight wins and two draws but they will need to perform against Curacao, Ecuador and most notably against Germany.

30. Qatar The 2022 World Cup hosts managed to qualify for their second time ever at the World Cup and are coached by former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, who will finally lead a team at the tournament after what happened with Spain in 2018.

31. Paraguay It will be the first time Paraguay will play at the World Cup since 2010 and they will face the USMNT and Australia, while they will wait some months to know who is going to be their final opponent between Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo.

32. Ghana The African side delivered a strong qualifying campaign, winning eight of their 10 matches but they were really unlucky to get both England and Croatia.

33. Australia In 2022, they only lost to Argentina in the round of 16. As mentioned with the United States, things will be much more difficult if Turkiye join the group.

34. Algeria Managed at the World Cup by former Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic, Algeria can compete with Jordan and Austria for a spot in the round of 32. No doubt.

35. Jordan Jordan made history by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. They can't miss this chance and not leave their mark in 2026 and they have a chance with Austria and Algeria, but not with Argentina.

36. South Africa Bafana Bafana are back at the World Cup for the first time since they hosted the tournament in 2010 and for the first time in the history, the opening match of the World Cup will be a second timer, with South Africa facing Mexico.

37. Haiti The 2026 World Cup will mark Haiti's second appearance at the tournament, their first since 1974. They don't have chances to do better this time as they will face Brazil, Morocco and Scotland in the group. Horrible draw.

38. Panama After qualifying for the 2018 World Cup when they lost all three games against England, Belgium and Tunisia, they will face the Three Lions again, hoping to do better.

39. Cape Verde They qualified for the first time ever at the World Cup and they are ready to shock the world as they have already done in the qualification stages.

40. Uzbekistan Another team that will feature at the World Cup for the first time in their history and they will be led by 2006 Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, their coach.

41. New Zealand Same group with Belgium, Iran and Egypt. Hard to think they can get points here.