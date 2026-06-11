2026 World Cup predictions, expert picks: Brazil, France and Spain divide opinion on who will win it all

It's nearly time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to kick off across America. Action gets underway in Mexico on Thursday, while games arrive in Canada and the United States on Friday in the newly expanded 48-team field featuring more games, more players and even more action.
Ahead of the clashes, our experts have made their predictions for who will win the groups, who will finish at runners-up, who will take home top awards and more.
Here's how we think things will play out:
Group stage picks
Knockout stage picks
Player awards
|Golden Ball (Best player)
|Golden Boot (Top scorer)
|Golden Blove (Top keeper)
|Best young player
|Final MOTM