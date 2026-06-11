2026 World Cup predictions, expert picks: Brazil, France and Spain divide opinion on who will win it all

It's nearly time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to kick off across America. Action gets underway in Mexico on Thursday, while games arrive in Canada and the United States on Friday in the newly expanded 48-team field featuring more games, more players and even more action.

Ahead of the clashes, our experts have made their predictions for who will win the groups, who will finish at runners-up, who will take home top awards and more.

Here's how we think things will play out:

Group stage picks



James Benge Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Roger Gonzalez Group A winners Mexico Mexico Mexico Mexico Mexico Mexico Mexico South Korea Group A runners-up South Korea South Korea South Korea South Korea South Korea South Korea South Korea Mexico Group B winners Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Group B runners-up Bosnia Bosnia Canada Bosnia Bosnia Canada Canada Bosnia Group C winners Brazil Brazil Brazil Morocco Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Group C runners-up Morocco Morocco Morocco Brazil Morocco Morcco Morocco Morocco Group D winners USA Turkiye United States Turkiye Turkiye United States United States Turkiye Group D runners-up Turkiye United States Turkyie USA United States Turkiye Australia United States Group E winners Ecuador Ivory Coast Germany Germany Germany Germany Ecuador Germany Group E runners-up Germany Germany Ivory Coast Ecuador Ivory Coast Ecuador Germany Ecuador Group F winners Japan Netherlands Netherlands Japan Netherlands Netherlands Japan Netherlands Group F runners-up Netherlands Japan Japan Netherlands Japan Japan Netherlands Japan Group G winners Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Group G runners-up Egypt Iran Egypt Iran Iran Egypt Egypt Iran Group H winners Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain Group H runners-up Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Group I winners France France France France France France France France Group I runners-up Senegal Norway Senegal Norway Senegal Norway Senegal Norway Group J winners Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Group J runners-up Austria Austria Algeria Austria Algeria Austria Algeria Austria Group K winners Portugal Portugal Portugal Portugal Colombia Portugal Colombia Colombia Group K runners-up Colombia Colombia Colombia Colombia Portugal Colombia Portugal Portugal Group L winners England England England England England England England England Group L runners-up Ghana Croatia Croatia Croatia Ghana Croatia Croatia Ghana

Knockout stage picks



James Benge Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Roger Gonzalez Last 8 France, Japan, Spain, Norway, Brazil, England, Argentina, Portugal France, Netherlands, Spain, Turkiye, Brazil, England, Argentina, Portugal France, Morocco, Spain, Belgium, England, Senegal, Portugal, Argentina France, Japan, France, Belgim, Morocco, England, Argentina, Portugal France, Morocco, Spain, Turkiye, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia France, Japan, Spain, Norway, Brazil, England, Argentina, Portugal France, Japan, Portugal, Norway, Brazil, England, Uruguay, Colombia France, Netherlands, Spain, Turkiye, Norway, England, Argentina, Colombia Fourth Spain Brazil Portugal Morocco Spain Portugal Colombia Spain Third Portgal France France Spain Argentina Spain Portugal Argentina Second England Portugal England Argentina Brazil France France England Champion France Spain Spain France France England Brazil France

Player awards



Golden Ball (Best player) Kylian Mbappe Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappe Harry Kane Raphinha Michael Olise Golden Boot (Top scorer) Kylian Mbappe Harry Kane Harry Kane Harry Kane Kylian Mbappe Harry Kane Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe Golden Blove (Top keeper) Jordan Pickford Unai Simon Hernan Galindez Unai Simon Unai Simon Jordan Pickford Mike Maignan Unai Simon Best young player Pau Cubarsi Desire Doue Pau Cubarsi Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal Final MOTM Michael Olise Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal Michael Olise Michael Olise Harry Kane Endrick Kylian Mbappe



