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2026 World Cup predictions, expert picks: Brazil, France and Spain divide opinion on who will win it all

Our CBS Sports staff predicts tournament winners along with top players

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It's nearly time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to kick off across America. Action gets underway in Mexico on Thursday, while games arrive in Canada and the United States on Friday in the newly expanded 48-team field featuring more games, more players and even more action. 

Ahead of the clashes, our experts have made their predictions for who will win the groups, who will finish at runners-up, who will take home top awards and more.

Here's how we think things will play out:

Group stage picks


player headshot
James Benge
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Francesco Porzio
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Chuck Booth
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Pardeep Cattry
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Sandra Herrera
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Mike Goodman
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Igor Mello
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Roger Gonzalez
Group A winners MexicoMexicoMexico Mexico Mexico MexicoMexicoSouth Korea
Group A runners-up South KoreaSouth KoreaSouth Korea South Korea South Korea South Korea South KoreaMexico
Group B winners SwitzerlandSwitzerlandSwitzerland Switzerland SwitzerlandSwitzerland Switzerland Switzerland
Group B runners-up BosniaBosniaCanada Bosnia Bosnia Canada CanadaBosnia
Group C winners BrazilBrazilBrazil  Morocco Brazil Brazil BrazilBrazil
Group C runners-up MoroccoMorocco Morocco Brazil Morocco Morcco MoroccoMorocco
Group D winners USATurkiyeUnited States Turkiye Turkiye United States United StatesTurkiye
Group D runners-up TurkiyeUnited States Turkyie USA United States Turkiye AustraliaUnited States
Group E winners EcuadorIvory CoastGermany Germany Germany Germany EcuadorGermany
Group E runners-up GermanyGermany Ivory Coast Ecuador Ivory Coast Ecuador GermanyEcuador
Group F winners JapanNetherlandsNetherlands Japan Netherlands Netherlands JapanNetherlands
Group F runners-up NetherlandsJapan Japan Netherlands Japan Japan NetherlandsJapan
Group G winners BelgiumBelgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium BelgiumBelgium
Group G runners-up EgyptIran Egypt Iran Iran Egypt EgyptIran
Group H winners SpainSpain Spain Spain Spain Spain SpainSpain
Group H runners-up UruguayUruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay UruguayUruguay
Group I winners FranceFranceFrance France FranceFrance FranceFrance
Group I runners-up SenegalNorway Senegal Norway Senegal Norway SenegalNorway
Group J winners ArgentinaArgentinaArgentina Argentina Argentina Argentina ArgentinaArgentina
Group J runners-up AustriaAustria Algeria Austria Algeria Austria AlgeriaAustria
Group K winners PortugalPortugal Portugal PortugalColombiaPortugalColombiaColombia
Group K runners-up ColombiaColombiaColombia Colombia Portugal Colombia PortugalPortugal
Group L winners EnglandEnglandEngland England England England EnglandEngland
Group L runners-upGhanaCroatiaCroatia Croatia Ghana Croatia CroatiaGhana

Knockout stage picks


player headshot
James Benge
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Francesco Porzio
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Chuck Booth
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Pardeep Cattry
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Sandra Herrera
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Mike Goodman
player headshot
Igor Mello
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Roger Gonzalez
Last 8France, Japan, Spain, Norway, Brazil, England, Argentina, PortugalFrance, Netherlands, Spain, Turkiye, Brazil, England, Argentina, PortugalFrance, Morocco, Spain, Belgium, England, Senegal, Portugal, ArgentinaFrance, Japan, France, Belgim, Morocco, England, Argentina, PortugalFrance, Morocco, Spain, Turkiye, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia France, Japan, Spain, Norway, Brazil, England, Argentina, Portugal   France, Japan, Portugal, Norway, Brazil, England, Uruguay, ColombiaFrance, Netherlands, Spain, Turkiye, Norway, England, Argentina, Colombia
FourthSpainBrazilPortugalMoroccoSpain PortugalColombiaSpain
ThirdPortgalFranceFranceSpainArgentina SpainPortugalArgentina
SecondEnglandPortugalEnglandArgentinaBrazil FranceFranceEngland
ChampionFranceSpainSpainFranceFrance EnglandBrazilFrance

Player awards



Golden Ball (Best player)
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Kylian Mbappe
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Lamine Yamal
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Lamine Yamal
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Kylian Mbappe
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Kylian Mbappe
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Harry Kane
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Raphinha
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Michael Olise
Golden Boot (Top scorer)
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Kylian Mbappe
player headshot
Harry Kane
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Harry Kane
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Harry Kane
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Kylian Mbappe
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Harry Kane
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Erling Haaland
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Kylian Mbappe
Golden Blove (Top keeper)
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Jordan Pickford
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Unai Simon
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Hernan Galindez
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Unai Simon
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Unai Simon
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Jordan Pickford
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Mike Maignan
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Unai Simon
Best young player
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Pau Cubarsi
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Desire Doue
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Pau Cubarsi
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Lamine Yamal
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Lamine Yamal
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Lamine Yamal
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Lamine Yamal
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Lamine Yamal
Final MOTM
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Michael Olise
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Lamine Yamal
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Lamine Yamal
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Michael Olise
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Michael Olise
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Harry Kane
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Endrick
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Kylian Mbappe


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