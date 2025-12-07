The 2026 Word Cup is approaching next summer and most of the biggest soccer stars will arrive in the United States, Canada and Mexico to represent their national teams at the best tournament in the world that takes place every four years. The 2026 World Cup will likely also be the last one of some of the most influential athletes of the past decades such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, among others. With the draw now complete, let's go around the world and take a closer look at the best players that we will see playing at the World Cup in the summer 2026.

Lionel Messi, Argentina

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina is expected to play his last-ever major international soccer tournament with his beloved national team. Messi is considered one of the best players in the history of the game and after spending the majority of his club career at Barcelona, he moved to PSG in the summer of 2021 before signing for Inter Miami in 2023. In October, he signed a new deal with the MLS side until 2028. Over his extraordinary career, he won won 10 LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Rey, eight Spanish Supercups, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups with Barcelona. Two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophée des Champions with won PSG before lifting the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami. On Saturday, he also guided Inter Miami to MLS Cup glory, recording two assists in the final, a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

The international dualism between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will see the final showdown at the 2026 World Cup as the Portuguese star will also likely play his last ever tournament with the national team. Ronaldo, one of the greatest in the sport, played with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and moved to Al-Nassr in 2023, becoming the first world star who signed with a Saudi team, he started a new era for the Saudi Arabian league as many others followed in recent years. Among five Champions League trophies (one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid) and many others with his clubs, Ronaldo also won the 2016 Euro with Portugal, and also five Ballon d'Ors over his outstanding career.

Christian Pulisic, USA

The USMNT captain will lead the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino at the 2026 World Cup and he's expected to be one of the biggest stars playing at the summer tournament. Pulisic, who moved to AC Milan in the summer 2023 from Chelsea, also played for Borussia Dortmund from 2015 to 2019 before making his Premier League move. The 27-year old has been one of the best Serie A players over the last two years and he proved he made the right choice back in 2023. The 2026 World Cup on home soil could become a defining milestone in his career.

Lamine Yamal, Spain

This is going to be the World Cup of Lamine Yamal. At least, this is the expectation. After dominating the scene at the 2024 Euro with Spain, and winning twice the Kopa Trophy as the best young player in the world, Lamine Yamal will lead Spain at the summer tournament as La Roja will try to win their second ever World Cup after the 2010 edition in South Africa.

Kylian Mbappe, France

The French superstar has been one of the best players in the last two World Cups he played with France. After winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Mbappe scored a hat trick in the unforgettable final played against Argentina in 2022, becoming the second-ever player to score three goals in a World Cup final after Geoff Hurst in 1966 for England. Sadly, that wasn't enough for him to lead his team to become the first nation to win the cup back to back since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. The Real Madrid striker will try again in the summer 2026, which will also be the last one under French manager and 2018 World Cup winner Didier Deschamps who has already announced he will leave the team after the summer tournament.

Son Heung-min, South Korea

The South Korean star who signed for LA FC in the summer 2025 is set to play his last ever World Cup with South Korea, marking the end of an era for who is considered the best ever player in the history of his country. After playing for a decade in the Premier League with Tottenham, Son ended his European club career by winning the 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Europa League with Spurs in the final against Manchester United. Son has now made 139 appearances for South Korea, setting a new national record as the most capped player in the country's history.

Mohamed Salah, Egypt

The Liverpool striker will play his second ever World Cup after the 2018 edition when Egypt were eliminated in the group stage after losing all the three games played against Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Salah's potential last World Cup with Egypt will be a key moment for his career with the national team, after winning twice the African Player of the Year award in 2017 and 2018 becoming one of the most iconic players in the world especially after he joined Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma.

Jude Bellingham, England

The Real Madrid midfielder will feature in his second World Cup after playing with England at the 2022 edition when the team coached by Gareth Southgate were eliminated by France in the quarterfinals. Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 from Borussia Dortmund, immediately became one of the key players under the management of both Carlo Ancelotti and now Xabi Alonso He's widely seen as a future Ballon d'Or contender, and lifting the World Cup with the Three Lions in summer 2026 would certainly accelerate it.

Luka Modric, Croatia

The 40-year old and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner will play his last ever World Cup with Croatia after an incredibly successful career. Modric led his national team to the 2018 final, only to lose to France, and after winning 19 major trophies with Real Madrid, including five UEFA Champions League titles, the Croatian legend left the Spanish giants in the summer of 2025 and joined AC Milan.

Erling Haaland, Norway

The 2026 World Cup will be the first one for Manchester City star Erling Haaland with Norway, as the former Borussia Dortmund striker will feature on the Norwegian roster. It will be the fourth ever appearance of Norway at the World Cup, the first one since 1998, when they reached the round of 16 of the tournament played in France. Haaland, who has already scored 55 goals in 48 appearances for his national team, is set to make a historic World Cup debut next summer.

Vinicius Jr, Brazil

Brazil will be one of those teams to watch this summer as the five time world champions appointed Italian legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti to lead the team after some disappointments but a lot will also depend on the form of the players starting from Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian winger is called to make the difference also with his national team after winning 14 major trophies with Real Madrid, including three LaLiga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles, three Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and one Copa del Rey. In October 2024, he finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting behind Manchester City midfielder Rodri, sparking widespread debate especially after he chose not to attend the ceremony in Paris, a decision backed by Real Madrid and club president Florentino Perez.

Ousmane Dembele, France

Last but not least, the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner. After claiming the Treble with PSG in the 2024–25 season, Dembele's start to the new campaign was affected by injuries, but he is expected to respond ahead of the World Cup where, alongside stars like Kylian Mbappe, he will try to secure France's second World Cup in less than a decade.