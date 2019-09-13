Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Premier League Matchday 5 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about the game
Manchester United looks to get rolling in the Premier League on Saturday when it hosts Leicester City on Matchday 5. The Foxes are top four entering the weekend while United is coming off just two points in its last three games, killing early momentum produced by the 4-0 win over Chelsea.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Man. United vs. Chelsea
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
Storylines
Man. United: This team will play up to its competition and down to its competition, it seems. Which United will we get here? The team that looked strong on Matchday 1 or the one that struggled on the following three matchdays? The key here is simply going to be taking their chances. The Red Devils have produced opportunities but haven't been convincing enough in attack.
Leicester: They've started the season well and have dreams of a top-six finish. They grind out results and are annoying to play for any team. Don't be shocked if they get a result here and mount even more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Man. United vs. Leicester City prediction
Jamie Vardy gets an equalizer in the second half as the Foxes nearly steal the victory.
Pick: Man. United 1, Leicester City 1
