Manchester City vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Everton @ Manchester City

Current Records: Everton 7-9-4; Manchester City 13-5-2

What to Know

Everton will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. Everton is on the road again on Wednesday and play against Man City at 12:30 p.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Everton has kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Man City should be prepared for a fight.

Everton won by a goal, slipping past Newcastle United 2-1.

Meanwhile, City got themselves on the board against Sheffield United on Sunday, but Sheffield never followed suit. City didn't even let Sheffield onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Man City was the better team in the second half.

Their wins bumped Everton to 7-9-4 and Man City to 13-5-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Everton and City clash.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Everton

Manchester City vs. Everton When: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Manchester City have won four out of their last eight games against Everton.