Manchester City vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Everton @ Manchester City

Current Records: Everton 7-9-4; Manchester City 13-5-2

What to Know

Everton will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. Everton is on the road again on Wednesday and play against Man City at 12:30 p.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Everton has kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Man City should be prepared for a fight.

Everton won by a goal, slipping past Newcastle United 2-1.

Meanwhile, City got themselves on the board against Sheffield United on Sunday, but Sheffield never followed suit. City didn't even let Sheffield onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Man City was the better team in the second half.

Their wins bumped Everton to 7-9-4 and Man City to 13-5-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Everton and City clash.

How To Watch

  • Who: Manchester City vs. Everton
  • When: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Etihad Stadium
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won four out of their last eight games against Everton.

  • Sep 28, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
  • Feb 06, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Everton 0
  • Dec 15, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
  • Mar 31, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
  • Aug 21, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester City 1
  • Jan 15, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. Manchester City 0
  • Oct 15, 2016 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester City 1
