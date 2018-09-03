A duck goes streaking onto the field at an MLS game

Opinions on sports streakers tend to vary from person to person. Some people enjoy watching drunken fools hopping over barriers and leading security on a foot chase, especially if it concludes with the person getting creamed in front of thousands. Others, however, are not thrilled when the sporting event gets interrupted by those idiots.

But one thing is for sure: Everybody -- and I mean everybody -- has to love when a cute animal finds a way to interrupt a game or match. (Mainly because they're not drunk or doing it for attention; they're just dumb as hell and don't know any better.)

So, with that in mind, I present to you: A DUCK ON THE PITCH AT AN MLS GAME THIS WEEKEND!

Saturday night's contest between Real Salt Lake and the L.A. Galaxy got the unexpected streaker in the first half, and it may have been the highlight of the match -- which is saying a lot considering there were eight goals in the game. (Real Salt Lake won, 6-2.)

It's anybody's guess as to how a duck managed to go on the lam at a professional soccer game, but that's not what's important. What's important is that we got to enjoy a slippery rogue duck giving professional security guards (and at least one professional soccer player) one hell of a tough time. This is a good case to rebrand "wild goose chase" to "wild duck chase."