A journalist hurt himself trying Real Madrid star Ronaldo's bicycle kick goal vs. Juventus
He bit off more than he could chew and landed badly
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Juventus last week in the Champions League was one of his greatest goals of all-time. It showed just what kind of athlete he is and his potential for moments to leave you shocked. In case you missed it, here it is:
But do you know who may not be a world-class athlete? Argentine journalist Manuel Sanchez, who works for Canal Doce in Cordoba. He decided to try and recreate Ronaldo's goal. And folks, he decided wrong.
His leg buckled, an ambulance had to come and he went to the hospital:
Here's what you did wrong
1) Even attempting it. Come on, man.
2) Wearing those clothes while attempting it. Some shorts and a t-shirt would have worked fine. Or maybe some bubble wrap?
3) Allowing this video to be posted.
Things you did right
1) Having that padding below you. That was a good call.
In all seriousness, here's hoping he recovers quickly. And here's assuming he doesn't try that again.
