A look at Tottenham-Ajax Champions League matchup and much more and this week's club soccer rankings

Confidence is key for any team, and there's no doubt that Ajax has it ahead of its Champions League semifinal tie on Tuesday. The Dutch club recently knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus in the competition. On the other hand, Tottenham, after its biggest UCL result in club history, lost to Manchester City in the Premier League three days later, and on Saturday suffered its first defeat at its new stadium -- a 1-0 loss to West Ham. Tottenham was forced to overcome a rough patch in the league to regain command of third place, and has survived without superstar striker Harry Kane. Spurs will be tested again on Tuesday against Ajax -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).

Ajax has scored at least two goals in its last two UCL road games, and Tottenham cannot afford the same. This team has gotten back up after being knocked down time and time again this season, so there is no reason to doubt them. But losing to West Ham is concerning, especially at home. And Ajax is no West Ham.

The visitors will arrive in London looking to deliver a knockout punch. It's up to Spurs to protect themselves and quickly hit the reset button after suffering its first loss at its new stadium.

Now, on to this week's rankings where Spurs have fallen.

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Barcelona (ESP) -- Locked up another La Liga title over the weekend and targeting the treble. Lionel Messi has reached 10 La Liga titles. Unbelievable. 2. Liverpool (ENG) -- Took care of business against Huddersfield, but what a match coming up at Barcelona. The biggest test of the season. 3. Manchester City (ENG) +4 In the driver's seat now after squeaking out a win away from home against Burnley. Two league games left, and if they get six points, they'll be Premier League champs. 4. Ajax (NED) -- Eight matches unbeaten in all competitions. Thirteen goals scored in their last four games has them headed to London with confidence. 5. Bayern Munich (GER) -- It appears, once again, that the Bundesliga title will go to Bayern Munich, but they got lucky on Sunday against Nurnberg. 6. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -- Second place in La Liga is no small achievement. This team has been consistently good, conceding just 23 goals in 35 games. 7. Tottenham (ENG) -4 Not playing with much confidence entering the UCL semifinals after losing at home to West Ham. Maybe it was just an off game? 8. Juventus (ITA) +1 Not a bad draw at Inter as Cristiano Ronaldo reached 20 league goals. A fine first season for him there, but poor UCL run will leave bad taste. 9. Arsenal (ENG) -1 Three straight Premier League losses, conceding three goals in each. Not looking sharp ahead of the Europa League semifinals. 10. Chelsea (ENG) +2 Good draw at Manchester United, but Blues could have won it. Regardless, they are the favorite to finish fourth. Gonzalo Higuain's performance was rough. 11. PSG (FRA) -- Ugly way to lose the French Cup final, despite being considered the class of France. Nice to have Neymar back as well, but striking a fan wasn't smart 12. Manchester United (ENG) -2 This team is tumbling. That magic under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be running out. Likely going to miss out on the Champions League, which could result in a major shakeup. 13. Lille (FRA) -- Really one of the surprises in all of Europe after such a strong season. It will be nice to see them back in the Champions League. 14. Benfica (POR) +1 Took advantage of Porto's slip-up and now lead by two points with three to go in the Portuguese league. This race may be over. 15. Porto (POR) -1 A potentially disastrous result against Rio Ave. Porto led 2-0 after 22 minutes but allowed two goals in the final seven for a draw. 16. Napoli (ITA) +1 Dries Mertens now has 81 Serie A goals for Napoli, matching Diego Maradona for second all-time in Napoli history. 17. RB Leipzig (GER) +2 This team has been so strong in Bundesliga and has what it takes to beat Bayern in the German Cup final. Deservedly going to return to the Champions League. 18. Watford (ENG) -1 Watford probably isn't catching Wolves for seventh place, but now it's time to get everyone healthy for the FA Cup final. It's been an amazing season.

19. Real Madrid (ESP) -3 Real Madrid was outplayed by last place Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. It's just been an uncharacteristic season for Los Merengues -- one that they aren't really used to. 20. Atalanta (ITA) NR One of the hottest teams in Europe, going 10 matches without a loss. The game against Udinese on Monday could be the key to their UCL dreams. 21. Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) -- Doing enough to stay in that fourth-place spot despite two straight draws. Just grinding out results with the defense dominating. 22. PSV (NED) -- The title race in the Netherlands is even closer than the one in England. Two games to go, and PSV is tied with Ajax. A huge test is next against AZ Alkmaar. 23. Inter Milan (ITA) -- No shame in drawing Juventus. This team's potential just seems like it is good and not great. More younger players needed. 24.

Borussia Dortmund (GER) -4 That 4-2 loss at home to Schalke may have just handed Bayern Munich the title. A promising season is on the verge of entering the gutter. They can't slip up again, and that might not even be enough. 25. Rennes (FRA) NR An absolutely brilliant comeback against PSG to win the Coupe de France. It's been over 30 years since they last won it, and coach Julian Stephan is now a club legend.



Biggest movers: Manchester City (+4), and Tottenham and Dortmund (-4)

Out of top 25: Valencia (ESP) and Milan (ITA)

Honorable mentions: Wolves (ENG) and Saint-Etienne (FRA)