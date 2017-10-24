A penalty kick hit the post and missed, until it didn't because sports are crazy

This penalty kick from Thailand will remind why it's never a good idea to celebrate early

It's Monday. And while you may be starting the workweek and looking ahead to the weekend, at least you aren't this goalkeeper in Thailand. Check out this wild video from the Thailand Cup where Bangkok Sports Club and Satri Angthong were playing. It was 2-2 and went to penalty kicks, where the shootout reached a stunning 19-19 score when this happened. Bangkok's goalkeeper took this penalty kick that looked to have missed, but watch what happens:

No....... WAY

A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports) on

Satri then missed their next penalty, as Bangkok won 20-19 in the shootout. You can't make this stuff up.

It ain't over till it's over, kids. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories