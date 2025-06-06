Argentina may have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but that wouldn't stop them from defeating Chile 1-0. It was a chance for Lionel Scaloni to get a look at players deeper down his roster as a youthful attack of Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Nico Paz, and Giuliano Simeone kicked things off. While they struggled for cohesion, one link-up between Almada and Alvarez was able to put Argentina ahead in the match.

Moments like this, when Argentina are able to see off opposition without Lionel Messi on the pitch, will go a long way to preparing for their next phase when he won't be able to play in every game but at the moment, they were at least able to bring him into the action. When Messi entered for Paz in the second half, he may not have been at his best but their talisman was still able to keep Chile honest as Argentina wrapped up the victory.

Also, even with the rotation, the team defense was there to deny Chile from having strong chances, as La Albiceleste took care of business away from home in Chile. Chile hasn't had a good World Cup qualifying campaign as they're currently at the bottom of the CONMEBOL table, but only five points from a playoff position, they could claw back into contention for the World Cup but it will be a tough path after losing this game.

For Argentina they're now on 34 points in 15 matches during qualifying and have won three straight matches. Scaloni will have more time to see what he has in youth players around the side, while this result ensures that Argentina will top the standings for World Cup qualifying. Next up will be a sterner test facing Colombia on Tuesday, where they'll return to the friendly confines of the Estadio Mas Monumental.