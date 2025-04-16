Aaron Boupendza, a former MLS player, has died at the age of 28 after falling from the 11th story of a building in China. The Gabon national team announced the news of Boupendza's passing Wednesday.

At the time of his death, Boupendza was playing for Chinese Super League club Zheijang FC. In an instagram post honoring Boupendza, Zhejiang said he died at his residence. An investigation is ongoing, and the club said it is cooperating with the authorities.

Boupendza spent parts of two seasons with FC Cincinnati in the MLS. In 2023, Boupendza spent 10 games with the club, scoring six goals. The next season, he notched two goals in 14 appearances. His contract was terminated in August of 2024.

FC Cincinnati released a statement about Boupendza's death on social media.

"We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China," the team wrote in its statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him."

Boupendza also represented his home country of Gabon in 35 international matches, scoring eight goals in those appearances. One of them came in the 2016 African Nations Championship.