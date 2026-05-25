AC Milan clean house: Head coach Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director, club CEO out after Serie A failure

The day after the disappointing end of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign where AC Milan failed to clinch the top four after losing in their last home match against Cagliari, Rossoneri ownership has decided to make complete change at the top of the organization only one year after bringing Massimiliano Allegri back to the club. Despite a strong start to the season, the Rossoneri faded badly down the stretch and ended up out of the most important European tournament and will play Europa League next season.

Following the disappointment and multiple protests among the fans, the club have announced the sacking of the coach Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada, as well as club CEO Giorgio Furlani:

"After the disappointment of last year, the mandate ownership set for the Club was to return to the Champions League and to establish a foundation for winning consistently at the top of Serie A.

"For the majority of this season, we were in the top two positions in Serie A, with a credible shot at competing for the Scudetto. The final stretch was completely inconsistent with the performance up to that point, with last night's disappointing loss in the final game turning the season into an unequivocal failure.

"It is now time for change and a comprehensive reorganization of football operations. Effective immediately, we are parting ways with CEO Giorgio Furlani, Sporting Director Igli Tare, Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri and Technical Director Geoffrey Moncada. We thank each one for their hard work and dedication to AC Milan during their respective tenures. Further announcements regarding the next appointments will be made in due course - with the goal to be ready and well prepared for the next season."