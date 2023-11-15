AC Milan full-back and Italian defender Alessandro Florenzi is the latest name under investigation in the illegal betting scandal that expanded in the last weeks in Italy, according to the Italian news agency AGI.

The investigation ia led by the public prosecutor in Turin, which already charged Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Juventus' Nicolò Fagioli, who cooperated with the investigators and with the Italian FA prosecutor. Fagioli agreed to a seven-month ban while Tonali agreed to a ten-month ban.

Aston Villa and Italian striker Nicolò Zaniolo is still under investigation but unlike Fagioli and Tonali, he claims he never placed bets on soccer games but used the so called illegal platforms to play poker and blackjack. While the case remains open, Zaniolo was called up again by Luciano Spalletti and he's available to play with the national team this week against North Macedonia on Friday and against Ukraine on Monday after he was dropped when the investigation became public during the last international break on October.

Italian reports suggest that Florenzi was informed on Wednesday about his involvement in the investigation but it's still unclear what is going to be his defensive action and what the specific allegations he is facing. The AC Milan defender will be in Turin in the next days to clarify his situation to the authorities.

What is the investigation about?

This originally stems from the Turin prosecutor's investigation into gambling through illegal online platforms. Investigators have scanned access, data and transactions and said that Fagioli was placing bets on soccer games. The investigation began the first week of October when the name of Fagioli emerged as one of those alleged to have committed betting breaches. Fagioli started to cooperate with the prosecutor of Turin and with the Italian FA prosecutor last June.

Compared to the past betting scandals that affected Italian soccer, such as the one during the 1980's when 1982 Balon d'Or winner Paolo Rossi was also suspended for two years, or the latest one back in 2011, this is a much different case. In fact, as things stand, players are not working together to fix the results of the games but are betting on different things. As the betting world evolved in recent years, players can now bet on yellow cards, goals scored and much more that do not require the complicity of other individuals.

In this case, there are two main issues. First of all, a soccer player can't bet on soccer games in general, even if they are not involved. Article 24 of the Italian Code of Sports Justice states that "professional footballers are prohibited from gambling on official events organized by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA and 'can't place or receive bets, directly or indirectly." Moreover, in this particular investigation, they were using illegal betting platforms to place their bets.

It's also important to mention that as things stand, clubs, agents and coaches are not part of the investigation and are not involved so far.