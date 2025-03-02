It was another disappointing day for the AC Milan fans as the Rossoneri lost their third Serie A game in a row at San Siro against Lazio, underlining once again one of the most challenging moments in the recent history of the club. Despite the managerial change that led the club to replace Paulo Fonseca with Sergio Conceicao at the end of December and an intense January transfer window, things are not getting better for the club.

The game in Milan ended 2-1 for the visitors with a late penalty scored by former FC Barcelona striker Pedro during stoppage time, despite the Rossoneri managing to bring the score to 1-1 after the red card of AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic with the header of Samuel Chukwueze.

AC Milan fans protested during the match against the American ownership, in particular against RedBird group and Gerry Cardinale. Moreover, the Rossoneri ultras announced before the game against Lazio that they were protesting by leaving their section of the stadium, the Curva Sud, empty during the opening 15 minutes of the Serie A clash.

After the opening 15 minutes of the game, AC Milan ultras entered the stadium and the whole fanbase started to sing against the American owner.

"Cardinale, you have to sell the club," they chanted, creating a very difficult environment for the team that struggled and conceded a goal scored by Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni 28 minutes in.

If that was not enough, USA international Yunus Musah had a very disappointing first half and led Conceicao to replace him at minute 37 of the first half, marking what is probably his worst moment since he joined AC Milan in the summer of 2023.

The players were whistled by the whole stadium at the end of the game, and the protests against Cardinale didn't stop for a second while the team went back to the dressing room.

After the UEFA Champions League elimination in the playoffs against Feyenoord, the Rossoneri lost three Serie A games in a row and put pressure on the position of the Portuguese manager. AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani spoke to DAZN before the Lazio game, answering also on the reports about some disagreements with RedBird advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"We are all disappointed with the performances, but we are also united. Only with unity can we get out of this situation. There is no Furlani-Ibrahimovic case, there is no case about the coach or his replacement. Now we are all focused on working hard, being tough and finishing the season in the best possible way."