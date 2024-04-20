It seems like it's only a matter of time now for AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli. The boss of the second place club in Serie A will reportedly leave the Italian side at the end of the current season. As per multiple reports, the Italian giants have decided to part ways with the Italian manager after the Rossoneri were knocked out by AS Roma in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Pioli, who has a contract with AC Milan running until the summer of 2025, arrived at the club in October 2019 to replace Marco Giampaolo and won the 2021-22 Serie A title, making an extraordinary comeback against city rivals Inter. On Monday, it's I will have the chance to win the 2023-24 Scudetto against the same AC Milan in one of the most awaited Derby della Madonnina of the recent history.

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has reportedly decided to part ways with Pioli after giving him more power in the decision making process in the summer 2023, a choice that also led to the exit of former club legend Paolo Maldini and sport director Ricky Massara. AC Milan made some important transfer moves such as bringing in USMNT star Christian Pulisic, former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal but also sold Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali who joined Newcastle in the same summer transfer session. Despite the multiple signings, AC Milan were never in the race to win the Serie A title and were knocked out by Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarter finals, but most notably were also eliminated in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, before losing to AS Roma in the quarter finals of the Europa League.

AC Milan are already exploring some options for the successor of Pioli. While the chances to see Antonio Conte back at San Siro on the other side of the river are now very few, La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote that the current frontrunners for the job are former Wolverhampton coach Julen Lopetegui, Nice manager Paulo Fonseca, former PSG Christophe Galtier and former River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo.