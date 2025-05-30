AC Milan have appointed former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri as the new Rossoneri head coach. Allegri, who previously coached the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2014 and won one Serie A title during the 2010-11 season, will make his comeback at the club after a disappointing season as the Rossoneri ended up in eighth place out of all European competitions. Allegri signed a two-year deal with AC Milan with an option for a further season, the club have announced on Friday.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Men's First Team. In 2010, he joined AC Milan, winning the Club's 18th Scudetto in his first season, followed by the Italian Super Cup in 2011. From 2014 to 2019, and again from 2021 to 2024, he was in charge of Juventus, leading them to five Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies, and two Italian Super Cups."

Allegri was also the first option for Napoli in case Antonio Conte decided to leave the Azzurri to rejoin Juventus, but the Italian manager has ended up staying at Napoli changed their plans, leaving Allegri to agree to a deal with AC Milan to make his comeback after 11 years.

What does it mean for Pulisic?

The appointment of Allegri can also potentially change the future of American international Christian Pulisic, as the winger is still in talks to extend his deal with AC Milan. However, before signing the new contract, Pulisic wanted to wait and see what the plans of the club were in such an important season ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Rossoneri decided to change the structure of the club and appointed former Lazio sport director Igli Tare to lead the sports side of operations while Allegri was also appointed to start a new cycle at the club after AC Milan sacked two managers in less than six months, as both Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao were not able to fulfil the expectations after the departure of former manager Stefano Pioli.

Pulisic can now look at the future with a clear idea of what's next. Allegri, a highly regarded and experienced manager, is known for positioning top players to excel and perform at their peak. There is no reasons to think he won't do the same with Pulisic, who was the best player for AC Milan over the last two years since he joined from Chelsea in the summer 2023, and can play as a right attacking winger in the 4-3-3 but also behind the striker, as Allegri changed his tactical systems over the last years at Juventus. It will be interesting to see also what will happen with Rafael Leao, as his future at the club is still in doubt. If Leao leaves, Pulisic can also potentially move over play regularly on the left side of the attack. It's definitely too early to see how the new manager can impact the tactical role of Pulisic at AC Milan, as it will also depend on the transfer strategies of the team, but at least Pulisic can now look at the future with much more clarity than a week ago.