The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles, highlighted by Inter visiting Napoli on Saturday:

Are AS Roma a Serie A contender?

AS Roma are enjoying one of their best starts to a season in recent years under Gian Piero Gasperini. The Italian manager took charge last summer, beginning a new chapter for the club after nearly a decade at Atalanta, where he built one of the most successful and admired teams in Italy. His AS Roma start was exciting and successful, as the Giallorossi won seven of the nine games played so far, only losing to Torino and Inter and are now at the top of the Serie A standings alongside Napoli, the Serie A title holders. The match against AC Milan that will take place on Sunday at San Siro will be crucial, especially because Massimiliano Allegri's team are only three points behind the top of the table, and this clash can twist the Serie A race in the coming weeks.

Gasperini is also dealing with some injuries, like the one of former Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and Brazilian winger Angelino, but so far he has been able to get the most out of the most talented players on the roster such as Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule, on top of an unexpected defensive consistency as the Giallorossi only conceded four goals in nine matches up to now, making them the best defense of the whole league. This is perhaps the most surprising aspect of Gasperini's Roma. During his years at Atalanta, his teams were known for their attacking prowess but not for defensive solidity, especially early in the season. That's why Roma fans now have every reason to dream big and the match against AC Milan will tell us more.

How to watch AC Milan vs. AS Roma, odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 2 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +100; Draw +225; AS Roma +277

How to watch Serie A Matchday 10

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, November 1

Udinese vs. Atalanta, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Como, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cremonese vs. Juventus, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, November 2

Hellas Verona vs. Inter, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Pisa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, November 3

Sassuolo vs. Genoa, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)