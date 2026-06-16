AC Milan set to hire Ruben Amorim as new head coach despite talks with USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino

AC Milan are on the verge of appointing Ruben Amorim as the new head coach starting from July, according to multiple reports. The former Manchester United manager will replace Massimiliano Allegri who left at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The team, owned by American private fund RedBird and led by Gerry Cardinale, decided to embark on a complete front office overhaul after failing to clinch a Champions League spot be missing the top four in Serie A last season, which led to the departure of club CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, head of recruitment Geoffrey Moncada and the coach.

Both Cardinale and RedBird advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to hire Amorim after talks with multiple coaches, including former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and United States men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The current USMNT coach had two virtual meetings with AC Milan, sources told CBS Sports, where he showed his interest in joining the Italian giants at the end of the World Cup, but his position was linked to Ramon Planes, the former Barcelona sporting director who was also in talks to join the Rossoneri this summer to replace Tare. Pochettino is now set to decide his future after the end of the 2026 World Cup. Pochettino previously said it was possible his representatives took a meeting that has been the subject of multiple reports, days before Milan fired Massimiliano Allegri, among several other high-ranking officials at the club.

In the end, Cardinale and Ibrahimovic decided to pursue a different sporting director profile and are now in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt's Markus Krosche. As a result, the candidacies of both Pochettino and Planes were dropped.

Another World Cup manager was also in talks to sign for AC Milan as Austria's Ralf Rangnick had multiple meetings about joining the Italian club as head of football, with the idea of bringing his own soccer style project to Serie A. However, after different meetings and talks, AC Milan decided to not hire a director who was going to oversee all the football operations, including the decions on manager, directors and more. Rangnick signed a new deal with the Austrian federation until 2028 on Sunday, committing to his current project.

A new era is about to begin at AC Milan. After four managerial changes in less than two years, the spotlight now turns to Amorim, who must prove he is the right man to lead the club forward despite the turmoil behind the scenes and the uncertainty that has surrounded the Rossoneri in the recent weeks.