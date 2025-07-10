A new chapter in the history of AC Milan begins this summer. This is not some new idea as the Rossoneri also wanted to do something similar in the summer of 2024 after parting ways with manager Stefano Pioli, but back then, the management led by club CEO Giorgio Furlani and RedBird advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic appointed former Lille coach Paulo Fonseca, who didn't deliver as expected in his first months at the club.

In December, they decided to sack Fonseca and hired another Portuguese manager, Sergio Conceicao. Despite a strong start, as AC Milan won the Supercoppa Italiana in the final against Inter in his first week in charge, things didn't work out, and AC Milan finished eighth in the league standings at the end of the season, out of all the European tournaments for this upcoming season.

This is why another revolution was needed and demanded by the fans, who are also voicing their displeasure with American businessman and club owner Gerry Cardinale as being responsible for the disappointing campaign. AC Milan decided to hire a new sporting director, former Lazio's man Igli Tare, a figure desperately needed at the club as they never really replaced the duo formed by Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, who were sacked by Cardinale in the summer of 2023 and left many disappointed. Tare immediately wanted to hire a manager that could change things in the short term, someone who knows the Italian Serie A well. This is why he only had one name on his mind for this project -- Massimiliano Allegri. The former Juventus coach, who was fired by the club after winning the 2024 edition of the Coppa Italia, is now back at Milan, the club he coached from 2010 to 2014, winning one Scudetto and where he started one of the most successful coaching careers in the history of Italian soccer. Will he be able to turn things around at AC Milan?

Here are the storylines for Allegri's Milan ahead of the season:

The weight on Pulisic's shoulders

With a new chapter starting at the club, all the eyes will also be on U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic. The American international will play his third season at the club, and while talks over a new deal are still ongoing, there is a sense this will be a key year for him as he will also be playing the 2026 World Cup in his home country next year. Pulisic has been one of the best players of the club over the last three seasons since he joined from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, but Allegri can improve his status at AC Milan even more, as he will definitely be a crucial player alongside Rafael Leao in the attack.

Under the Italian manager, Pulisic can play in multiple positions, as a right winger in the 4-3-3 or as an attacking player behind the striker, similarly to how Allegri played at Juventus in his last years. What Allegri proved over the years is that he's not a conservative coach, he occasionally adapted his team to the players' needs and the tactical solutions are only a consequence of the value of the players of the team. This is something that can definitely help Pulisic to find a place in the team, as Allegri is expected to find the best place for him where he can perform at his absolute best.

New coach and what it means

The Livorno-born coach spoke in his first press conference about his plans at the club, and between the lines we could immediately see where he believes most of the work needs to be done.

"In the last 20 years, there has only been one season where the best defence didn't win the league: Sarri's year at Juve when he conceded 43 goals. A great team scores 60 to 80 goals, if you concede 40, you can't get into the top four. When we have the ball, we have to attack well and score goals; when we don't have it, we have to defend well and not concede goals. There are two phases: when you have it, you have to score goals; when you don't have it, you must not concede goals," he said.

It might sound like a simple concept, and it actually is, but Allegri's main idea of soccer is about having the best defense. He believes, and he's actually right, that if AC Milan don't concede many goals as they did over the last season, they have a strong chance to potentially win the Serie A title. It's also likely that Allegri will try to get the best out of most talented players, such as Leao, who was not able to produce consistent performances in his last years and had too many ups and downs.

"I'm sure Leao will have a great season. I believe in him, I'm convinced. He's coming of age. Usually, a player's most important years are between 26 and 30. I think he's more responsible. I met him this morning and spoke to him. I think there are all the conditions to do well," he said.

If Allegri is able to make an impact on Leao and his performances, it will definitely be a big step in his first season at the club after more than a decade.

Is Modric going to be a starter?

The club is already making some transfer business, but things will definitely change over the next weeks. So far, the Italian team managed to make two signings as the club signed Samuele Ricci from Torino and Luka Modric as a free agent, the latter not yet official, but also sold both Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City and Theo Hernandez to Al-Hilal, with other players like Joao Felix, Kyle Walker and Tammy Abraham all leaving at the end of their loan spells.

Modric is definitely the most appealing name signed so far, as the former Real Madrid midfielder will try to replicate the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the 2019-20 season, when the Rossoneri needed an experienced player like him to drive the team to success.

Modric is expected to play most of the games, as AC Milan are also only focusing on the league, but it will be important for the winning mentality he will bring to the younger teammates, starting with Ricci. The Croatian legend will be the arm and head of Allegri on the pitch, someone who the Italian coach can trust in every key moment of the season, not necessarily as a starter.

What happens with Musah?

There are many more chances to see Yunus Musah leaving the Italian giants this summer. Club sport director Tare was clear when he was unveiled, and said, "I consider Musah an excellent player, but we are looking for profiles with characteristics that fit the project we have with coach Allegri. We are seeking deep-lying midfielders for a three-man midfield. Musah doesn't have these characteristics. He can play in a two or three-man midfield but with different characteristics. This is the real reason why we want to do something different."

Talks between AC Milan and other clubs like Napoli and West Ham stalled, but we can expect him to leave AC Milan in the next weeks before the start of the new season, unless Allegri changes his mind after the first trainings, something we have seem him do with Weston McKennie at Juventus.

Who is the striker?

Another key decision will be about the striker. AC Milan signed Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord in January, but the striker didn't fully convince in his first months, scoring six goals in the 19 matches played. Of course, he needs more time to show his skills and qualities, but the club will also bring in another number nine, considering both Abraham and Luka Jovic left. This is why Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic might become the unexpected opportunity in the market this summer, as the Serbian striker, who already worked with Allegri at Juventus, is expected to leave the Bianconeri with a contract due in 2026. Vlahovic can alternate with Gimenez, but also give the team the Serie A experience Allegri is looking for. A final decision will be made soon, but AC Milan fans can now trust a manager who knows where he is and what he's doing, with a proven track record of incredible success.