AC Milan went through a big summer revolution. After reaching the Champions League semifinals last season, losing to city rivals Inter, coach Stefano Pioli and the club decided that it was the right time to make some changes in the roster. Club legend and former director Paolo Maldini left after some disagreements with the American owner, Gerry Cardinale. The former head of scouting, Geoffrey Moncada took charge of the transfer business alongside the new CEO, Giorgio Furlani. The Rossoneri made some big changes that created a lot of expectations around the team and the club, which is now considered one of the main candidates to win the title in the upcoming season. This will be the first season without soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who decided to retire at the end of the past season.

Summer transfer business

The AC Milan summer transfer window started off with Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali leaving his childhood club to join Newcastle for €70 million plus €5 million in add-ons. That money was immediately used to make some signings, as the Rossoneri signed goalkeeper Marco Sportiello and midfielder Luka Romero as free agents. Then, they signed USMNT winger Christian Pulisic from Chelsea for around €20 million and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah for €20 million, add-ons included, Then midfielders Tijjani Reijnders from Feyenoord for €19 million and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea for €16 million followed, and most recently winger Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal for €20 million and striker Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg for €14 million.

It was a very active summer for the club, which decided to add young and talented players. AC Milan will also change the tactical system and will play with the 4-3-3 in the upcoming season, as the Rossoneri already tried in the first preseason games against Juventus, Real Madrid and Monza, with the possibility to switch back to the 4-2-3-1 as they played in the past three years under Pioli.

What to expect from AC Milan

AC Milan can be considered one of the top candidates to win the title, as they renovated the roster with some young and promising talents but also had already some of the best players in the league, including winger Rafael Leao and goalkeeper Mike Maignan. AC Milan will likely fight with Inter again for the Serie A title and can be considered as the best-positioned side to win it this time, considering that have invested and changed the team early in the summer, while Inter still have to make some moves at the end of August. Pioli had more time to prepare for the season and worked with the new signings already the whole preseason, while Simone Inzaghi couldn't. The Rossoneri also signed two of the most talented USMNT players. The two should not be starters at the beginning of the season, but they will definitely have chances to show their potential.

Three players to watch out

Tijjani Reijnders: One of the most underrated signings of the summer. The Dutch midfielder was one of the best talents of European soccer in the past seasons when he played for AZ Alkmaar and now has the chance to make an impact in one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. Watch out for him, he's one to follow this year.

Christian Pulisic: The USMNT star can play in multiple positions of the attacking line. He can play as right winger, left winger when Leao is not available and potentially also as a number ten if AC Milan will use the 4-2-3-1. Pulisic is the player that AC Milan missed in the past years, the one that can also come off the bench and decide games.

Samuel Chukwueze: He is considered one of the best talents around Europe and attracted interested of multiple clubs, but AC Milan were able to bring him to the Italian league. The Nigerian winger should become the starter on the right in the 4-3-3.

AC Milan predictions