AC Milan sport director Igli Tare was appointed in the summer to start a new cycle at the Italian club, after a disappointing season that ended with the Rossoneri failing to qualify for the European tournaments next season. Milan followed that up by appointing former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, making a comeback at the club where he was the coach from 2010 to 2014, winning one Serie A title during the 2010-11 season. Tare spoke with the media ahead of the new season, speaking about the summer transfer window, including American internationals Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic.

Talking about Musah, who is in talks to leave the Rossoneri this summer, Tare explained the situation.

"I consider Musah an excellent player, but we are looking for profiles with characteristics that fit the project we have with coach Allegri. We are seeking deep-lying midfielders for a three-man midfield. Musah doesn't have these characteristics. He can play in a two or three-man midfield but with different characteristics. This is the real reason why we want to do something different.

"We are considering adding another midfielder alongside a striker. We will sign a right back and a left back. In case of a sale, we will also intervene in the wingers and central defense positions. The same applies to attacking wingers. We must focus on doing the best possible for the team and being protagonists."

While the future of Musah is likely to be out of the Italian club after the summer, things are much different when it comes to Pulisic, as both Tare and Allegri consider the American winger as a central player for the team's project. "Pulisic will be a key player for the next season. I will have the opportunity to discuss the contract renewal with club CEO Giorgio Furlani at the right time, but right now we are focused solely on the team. I think he was one of the most positive players of the past season and is one of the pillars of the upcoming season: he has a central role in this group."

Musah played in different positions across the midfield over his two years at AC Milan, however, it didn't help him become a key part of the team on a regular basis. He played as a central midfielder, as a right-central midfielder, and occasionally even as an attacking winger and right back, and his versatility helped him to play 80 games in two years at AC Milan, but it also affected his status on the roster. Pulisic, with 17 goals and 12 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, was one of the best players of the season for the Italian giants but heading toward the 2026 World Cup in his home country not playing European tournaments with his club it's now what the American international needed.