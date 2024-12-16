AC Milan ultras have shown their frustration after the 0-0 home draw against Genoa, directing a chant at the club's owners in which they said 'We are not Americans.' RedBird Capital Partners and American businessman Gerry Cardinale have been in charge of the Italian giants since May 2022. The ultras showed off banners and also were spotted singing chants like "Cardinale, you have to sell the club."

After the decision to part ways with former manager Stefano Pioli in the summer, the club decided to appoint Paulo Fonseca due to the protests of the fans who didn't want Julen Lopetegui on the bench of their club. Fonseca, who previously managed Lille and AS Roma among others, had some ups and down in this first part of the season as AC Milan are currently sitting eighth in the Serie A table (six wins, five draws and four defeats) but had a positive Champions League campaign so far, which included the 3-1 away win against Real Madrid.

AC Milan are facing a difficult moment also off the pitch as Cardinale decided to part ways with club legend Paolo Maldini in the summer of 2023. He was replaced by the new CEO Giorgio Furlani and RedBird advisor and former Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the past season.

Fonseca, at the same time, had some issues with some of the key AC Milan players, including Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez, who was benched during the game against Genoa on Sunday, showing some contrast with the Portuguese manager, while USMNT star Christian Pulisic is currently not available after suffering a muscular injury that will force him out for at least another week. After four months into the new season, all these issues gathered in the frustration and the protests of the fans who are now demanding for a change.