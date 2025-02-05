AC Milan will host AS Roma on Wednesday in the quarterfinal of the 2024-25 Coppa Italia and the winning side of the tie will face either Inter or Lazio for a potential Derby della Madonnina or della Capitale in the semifinals. Both Rossoneri and Giallorossi were very active Italian teams on transfer deadline day, in particular the side coached by Conceicao signed Portuguese striker Joao Felix on loan from Chelsea among other signings in the last hours of business. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 5 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 5 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +105; Draw +250; AS Roma +240

USMNT's Christian Pulisic teams up with Mexico's Santiago Gimenez as Rossoneri look for stability Chuck Booth

Team news

AC Milan: The home side will not feature any signing of the last day of transfer window, as both Joao Felix and Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez are expected to start from the bench. USMNT winger Christian Pulisic might start from the bench as well as Samuel Chukwueze is expected to start against the Giallorossi.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Walker, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Fofana, Musah; Chukwueze, Reijnders, Leao; Abraham.

AS Roma: Head coach Claudio Ranieri is likely to name Paulo Dybala in the starting lineup alongside striker Artem Dovbyk while former AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers is also expected to be named against his former club.

Potential AS Roma XI: Svilar; Celik, Hummels, Ndicka; Saelemaekers, Koné, Paredes, Pellegrini, Angelino; Dybala, Dovbyk.

Prediction

It won't be easy for AC Milan, but the Rossoneri are expected to be the winning side on Wednesday. Pick: AC Milan 2, AS Roma 1.