Serie A is back in full gear after resuming play on Wednesday. We're on tap for some interesting games over the weekend, but the main show is once again at San Siro as Serie A title holders AC Milan face Jose Mourinho's AS Roma. The Rossoneri are coming from an away win at Salernitana (2-1) while AS Roma defeated Bologna (1-0) at the Stadio Olimpico. This will be an important clash implications to the Scudetto and Champions League's races.

Date : Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 8 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -118; Draw +250; AS Roma +325 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Rafael Leao is the best player on the AC Milan roster and he flashed again his potential and skills against Salernitana as he scored another beauty. He has already scored seven goals in 15 games so far this season and his growth on and off the pitch is just getting better season after season. The club is also in talks with his agent to extend his contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Mourinho started the new year with an important win against Bologna at home that gave a nice boost to the hopes of a possible Champions League qualification for the next season. The Giallorossi are currently sixth with 30 points (same as Lazio), and only three points away from the top four (Inter Milan have 33). AC Milan are second in the league, five points behind Luciano Spalletti's Napoli.

Paulo Dybala made his return against Bologna after winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. However, despite scoring a penalty in the final against France, it was captain Lorenzo Pellegrini who took the deciding penalty against Bologna. A decision that surprised many.

For what we've seen so far this season, AC Milan are a strong candidate to win the Scudetto and need to win this game. Pick: AC Milan 2, AS Roma 1.