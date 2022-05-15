AC Milan have a Serie A title on its mind, but the Rossoneri still have to close out the season on a high note starting with Sunday's home game against Atalanta. The Rossoneri have defeated the visitors in their last two matches and have won their last four league games including a 3-1 victory over Verona last Sunday. Atalanta won't back down easily, though, and should be confident entering the San Siro after defeating Spezia 3-1 last weekend. You can stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Milan, Italy is set for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest AC Milan vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Milan as the -126 favorite (risk $126 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta as the +310 underdog. A draw is priced at +295 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Atalanta vs. AC Milan date: Sunday, May 15

Atalanta vs. AC Milan time: 12 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. AC Milan streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Atalanta vs. AC Milan picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 82-62 in his last 144 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For AC Milan vs. Atalanta, Sutton is backing AC Milan to keep a clean sheet at +200 odds. It's true that Atalanta has been finding the back of the net a lot more in recent weeks and has scored three or more goals in three of their last four matches. However, Sutton believes Milan's defense is sturdy enough to stop the visitors' scoring streak. The expert also points out that Atalanta has surrendered almost as many goals as they have scored.

"AC Milan's backline has been nearly impenetrable at the San Siro," Sutton told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Atalanta's defense has been leaky in league play, conceding nine goals in its last five games. I'm expecting AC Milan to feed off the energy of the home crowd and secure the victory over Atalanta on Sunday."

