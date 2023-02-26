When AC Milan and Atalanta met in the second week of the Italian Serie A season, the two clubs combined for more fouls than shots on goal and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. When they meet for the second time this season on Sunday on Paramount+, both will hope for more offense than discipline. With 15 regular season matches left to play and a tight race at the top of the Italian Serie A table, neither side can afford to drop a result. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest AC Milan vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Milan as the +119 favorites (risk $100 to win $119) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta as the +235 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For AC Milan vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking the match to finish under 2.5 total goals. That has been the case in three of the last four meetings between the two sides and has been the norm for AC Milan overall in recent outings. After a seven-game run in which Milan lost five and salvaged two draws against Serie A competition, they have won their last three matches by identical 1-0 scores.

Although Ademola Lookman has emerged as the top offensive threat for Atalanta with 12 league goals, their attack has been hampered by the lack of availability from fellow attacker Duvan Zapata. He has played just 15 Serie A matches and has just one goal after he put in 10 last season. That has been part of the reason that Atalanta has been held to a goal or scoreless in three of its last five matches overall.

"[Milan] Manager Stefano Pioli implemented a new 3-4-2-1 formation that provides stability in the center of the pitch, which has led to their recent shutout victories," Sutton told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Under 2.5 goals have also been scored in four of Atalanta's last five fixtures overall." Stream the game here.

