AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are both hoping for deep runs in the UEFA Champions League, and the two will face off on Tuesday as part of Matchday 2. In Group B with both Liverpool and Porto, Milan and Atleti are both viewed as contenders to finish just behind the Reds, who are expected to win the group. Neither team could win on Matchday 1, however, as Milan lost at Liverpool and Atletico were held at home by Porto.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match on Paramount+ and more:

Storylines

AC Milan: Three games unbeaten and with back-to-back wins in Serie A, they showed in their 3-2 loss at Liverpoool earlier in the month that they won't be a pushover. While Atleti are the better team over the last few years, don't be surprised to see Milan control this and win it. They've been domination possession, the passing accuracy has been superb, and both of those are essential when facing a pressing team like Atleti. With their fullbacks getting forward, expect Milan to go on the counter and cause some damage, setting themselves up well to win it.

Atletico: While on paper this team looks strong, they've been far from it as of late. They have just one win in their last four games in all competitions, they failed to win their UCL opener, and they just lost 1-0 to lowly Alaves at the weekend. While the defense has generally been quite good, the attack is not clicking at all. They've scored just two goals in their last four games. Those goals came in one match, meaning they've failed to score in three of their last four. Against a defensive team like Milan, it isn't going to be much easier. Keep an eye on the formation Diego Simeone goes with and if opts with two strikers to try and kick-start this attack.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 28 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Sept. 28 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Milan +190; Draw +210; Atletico -160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Prediction

A point each as Ante Rebic cancels out Angel Correa's opener. Pick: Atletico 1, Milan 1