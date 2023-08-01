After remaking their attack, AC Milan will look to continue their strong pre-season form after agreeing to a deal for another American midfielder, Yunus Musah. Already adding Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek into the fold, the club are moving forward without Sandro Tonali but could be building something special. While too much can't be taken from preseason results, Milan have been playing well to start preseason.

With another test in Barcelona, it will help prepare the club for what is sure to be a competitive Serie A season. Barca are coming off of winning a preseason El Clasico versus Real Madrid but the defense has work to do ahead of the beginning of the La Liga season.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, August 1 | Time : 11 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, August 1 | : 11 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Storylines

Milan: Again all eyes will be on Christian Pulisic as he continues to sync with the squad. Helping to create space for Rafael Leao, getting into gear is important for the American after a season where he struggled for minutes at Chelsea. It's a fresh start for Pulisic in Serie A and one that he looks to do well with as Milan look to get the Scudetto back after Napoli's triumph last season. Stefano Pioli will have a strong squad at his disposal to do that.

Barcelona: After struggling against Real Madrid, this will be an important game for Sergino Dest who is fighting for his future with the club. He's running out of time to sort out an optimal loan situation if it's determined that he isn't in Xavi's plans but something will have to give sooner than later. With uncertainty surrounding the future of Ousmane Dembele as well, Ferran Torres could get more time to show what he can do on the wing.

Prediction

It will be another strong start for Milan as their attack sparkles but their defense leaves much to be desired in a loss to Barcelona. Pick: Milan 2, Barcelona 3