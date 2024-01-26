Stefano Pioli's AC Milan will face Bologna at San Siro in what will be one of the most exciting clashes of the weekend. The Rossoneri are in great form and have won their last four games in a row, while Bologna after a great start of the season failed to win in the last three games (two defeats, one draw) and need to react if they want to fight for a spot in the top four as they are currently seventh, two points behind fourth place and the Champions League spots. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, January 27 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -140; Draw: +260; Bologna +400

Team news

AC Milan: Most of the injured starting players are now back in the squad, apart of defenders Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thaw, who are still recovering. Midfielder Ismael Bennacer is back from the 2024 AFCON, but not available for Saturday's clash, while USMNT winger Christian Pulisic will start alongside Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud in the attacking line.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Reijnders, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Bologna: With Stefan Posch suspended and winger Dan Ndoye injured, former AC Milan Alexis Saelemaekers will likely start in his former stadium, with striker Joshua Zirkzee also back in the lineup after suspension.

Potential Bologna XI: Skorupski; Beukema, Lucumì, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Moro, Freuler; Orsolini, Ferguson, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee.

Prediction

AC Milan are expected to make a win even if won't be easy at all, considering Bologna need to react after some poor performances. Pick: AC Milan 2, Bologna 1.