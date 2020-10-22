AC Milan begin their Europa League journey on Thursday as one of the favorites in Group H along with Celtic, who will host the Italian side on Thursday at Celtic Park for Matchday 1. Celtic manager Neil Lennon will try and lead his team to victory over an undefeated AC Milan side that has defeated Celtic in their last three meetings. Both teams are navigating some injuries and players out due to positive coronavirus tests. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Celtic +360 | Draw +275 | AC Milan -138 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

You can stream every match on CBS All Access If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Europa League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

AC Milan: The Rossoneri will be without Ante Rebic or Hakan Calhanoglu for Thursday's game due to injury which means the top line will have to have some adjustments. While eyes will likely be on Ibrahimovic, Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao will largely be responsible for generating some playmaking in front of goal for the Serie A club.

Celtic: The home side are dealing with some injury issues of their own ahead of Thursday's match missing Scotland international James Forrest and young winger Mikey Johnston. Coach Lennon could stick with his 3-5-2 system in an effort to try disrupt Milan's creativity and possibly counter on the wings.

Prediction

AC Milan keep their streak going against Celtic. Pick: AC Milan 3, Celtic 1