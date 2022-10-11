The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ AC Milan

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Chelsea will be playing AC Milan at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Chelsea collected three points with a 3-0 win over AC Milan in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Chelsea (four points) is in second place in Group E behind Salzburg (five points), while AC Milan (four points) is in third place in the group.

A win for Chelsea would guarantee them at least second place; if Salzburg ties or loses, Chelsea would take their first-place spot. If Salzburg does not win against Chelsea, AC Milan has a chance to snatch the top spot with a win and some tie-breaking luck.

How To Watch

Who: AC Milan vs. Chelsea

AC Milan vs. Chelsea When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)