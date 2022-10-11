The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Chelsea @ AC Milan
What to Know
We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Chelsea will be playing AC Milan at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Chelsea collected three points with a 3-0 win over AC Milan in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Chelsea (four points) is in second place in Group E behind Salzburg (five points), while AC Milan (four points) is in third place in the group.
A win for Chelsea would guarantee them at least second place; if Salzburg ties or loses, Chelsea would take their first-place spot. If Salzburg does not win against Chelsea, AC Milan has a chance to snatch the top spot with a win and some tie-breaking luck.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: AC Milan vs. Chelsea
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Milan +210; Draw +230; Chelsea +135
As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.
Tuesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Dinamo Zagreb vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- AC Milan vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Celtic vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Napoli vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Rangers vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Sporting CP vs. Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+