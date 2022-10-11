Group E in the 2022 UEFA Champions League is off to a competitive start, with its top three teams all within a point of each other through three games. Two of those clubs, AC Milan and Chelsea, will play each other for the second time in a week on Paramount+ in pursuit of group leader, RB Salzburg. Chelsea took a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture, and Milan has only won one match against Chelsea in the six previous meetings since 1966. You can see what happens when they face off again on Tuesday by streaming the match on Paramount+.

Before tuning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his soccer picks, going 130-95-1 in 2022, returning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors.

For Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Sutton is backing both teams to score at -130 odds. After Chelsea's last win against the Rossoneri, they went on to win their next match in the English Premier League against Wolverhampton by another 3-0 result. Milan rebounded nicely in its own domestic league with a tidy 2-0 win against Juventus, and scored three goals in a win prior to the reverse fixture against Chelsea at Empoli on October 1. Milan saw five different players score goals in those wins, and should be motivated to have more success in their attack at home on Tuesday.

In the win against Milan, Chelsea held less of the possession (46%), but logged 43 total attacks in Milan's defensive third against 28 from the Rossoneri. Chelsea put six of its 10 total shots on target, and Milan have allowed goals at a rate of 65% of shots on target across all competitions since September 3. With the top spot in Group E very much still up for grabs, both clubs will be fighting to get balls in the back of the net on Tuesday.

