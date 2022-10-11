It was a very disappointing night at the San Siro for AC Milan fans on Tuesday, losing 2-0 to Chelsea on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage. But despite losing the two matches against Chelsea in less than a week, the Rossoneri are still in the race to go through ... if they can find their form. That's probably the best news of the day for the club after Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the net against them. However, the Rossoneri are furious about the controversial red card given to former Chelsea centre back Fikayo Tomori in the first half. That was the deciding moment of the night, but AC Milan fans can still be confident about the remaining two games of the group stage.

AC Milan are currently in third place in Group E with only four points after four games, level with Dinamo Zagreb, who drew on Tuesday against RB Salzburg. The Austrian side have six points, while Chelsea are at the top of the group with seven points, all gained with Graham Potter on the bench (two wins against AC Milan and one draw against RB Salzburg). It's clear and obvious that AC Milan need to win the remaining two matches, but considering how they are playing it's not impossible at all. Despite losing against Chelsea, the Rossoneri showed that they can have chances in the next two clashes despite the injury issues with key attack Charles de Ketelaere expected to return next week from his muscle injury, with center back Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Mike Maignan expected to return soon.

Stefano Pioli's side need to improve in the attacking side of the field because even against Chelsea they actually had some chances but they didn't manage to score any goal in two games against the English side. With Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic out injured, Oliver Giroud is the striker that has to score the goals needed right now. However, on Tuesday he was called to do some extra work after the red card of Tomori and he couldn't deliver a goal, wasting a great header in the first half. AC Milan did what they could, but it was not enough, done in by that dismissal.

Rafael Leao was once against probably the best attacking player on the pitch and he tried to have an impact and take on defenders. However, the game was settled in the first half and it looked like nothing good could really happen for the home side. Pioli's boys showed and proved that they will continue to fight, and they will have two more chances to battle back. Losing Tomori will definitely be a big loss for the team in the next game against Dinamo Zagreb away in two weeks, but it should not be an excuse. AC Milan proved last season and this year as well that they are among the best sides in Italy, and for them not to advance would be a massive disappointment. But it's not over just yet, but it all starts with the clash in Zagreb on Oct. 25.