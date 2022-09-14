AC Milan return to the San Siro for their first home match of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday against Dinamo Zagreb. After Stefano Pioli's side drew the opening match against RB Salzburg last week (1-1), they need to get their first win before they will face Chelsea in the next two UCL fixtures.

Here's what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Sep. 14 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: AC Milan -380; Draw +475; Dinamo Zagreb +1110 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AC Milan: Pioli is expected to start with the ideal starting eleven, with Charles De Ketelaere as a number ten and with Olivier Giroud as a central striker, while Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers will play on the wings. The Rossoneri need to secure a win against Dinamo Zagreb before they will face Chelsea in the next two fixtures. AC Milan won last Saturday against Sampdoria (2-1) despite the red card of Leao, who was sent off for a double yellow card. But they enter with a little more momentum.

Dinamo Zagreb: The most surprising side after the first round of games that were played last week. The Croatian team won 1-0 against Chelsea last week thanks to the goal scored by key player Mislav Orsic, and they definitely need to be considered as a difficult opponent for the home team. They are currently the leaders of the group with three points (AC Milan and RB Salzburg have one, Chelsea zero). Coach Ante Cacic isn't expected to make major changes from the starting eleven that won against Chelsea last week.

Prediction

AC Milan can't miss the opportunity to lose points, and they deliver with a confidence display. Pick: AC Milan 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0.