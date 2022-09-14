After its shocking victory over Chelsea in their 2022 UEFA Champions League opener, Dinamo Zagreb will try to keep the momentum going when they face another soccer heavyweight, AC Milan, on Paramount+. Wednesday's match could see Dinamo widen their lead in Group E of the UCL as they were the only victorious team on Matchday 1. Milan had a 1-1 draw versus Red Bull Salzburg, and they are hoping this year's Champions League run goes better than last year's, when they finished fourth in their group. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan, Italy is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Milan as the -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dinamo the +950 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb date: Wednesday, September 14

AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb time: 12:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 31-17-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,200 for $100 bettors, and he is 13-7 on his last 20 soccer picks overall.

For AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Eimer is backing over 2.5 goals at a -165 payout. Milan has one of the most talented playmakers in the world, Rafael Leao, who can score himself or set up a teammate. He ranks sixth in Serie A in goals, third in assists, and earlier this month accounted for three goals by himself in a match versus Inter Milan.

AC Milan ranks second in Serie A in goals scored, but their defense isn't as strong as their attack. They've conceded four goals over the last three games, and those three matches averaged 3.33 total goals scored. Meanwhile, Zagreb has seen over 2.5 total goals in seven of their last nine matches.

Zagreb may be the underdog, but no one questions their scoring prowess. They've notched 28 goals in their domestic league, which is twice as many as the next highest scoring team. They've averaged 2.7 goals over their last six matches, so Eimer is expecting plenty of goals on the scoreboard come Wednesday. Stream the match now here.

