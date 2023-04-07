Empoli will square off against AC Milan at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. AC Milan are 15-6-7 overall and 9-2-2 at home, while Empoli are 7-10-11 overall and 2-6-6 on the road. Empoli can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 3-9-11 in that position. Betting on them to draw has been the clever bettor's play so far: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome on every Serie A matchup would place those bettors at a nice $1,775.00 in the black. AC Milan have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 14-6-5 when expecting a win.

The latest AC Milan vs. Empoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the -285 favorites (risk $285 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Empoli the +850 underdog. A draw Is priced at +370, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is on a 15-7 run (+8.79) on his Champions League picks this year, bringing a profit of nearly $900 for $100 bettors. He and is 41-42-1 on his soccer article picks overall.

How to watch Empoli vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Empoli date: Friday, April 7th

AC Milan vs. Empoli time: 3 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Empoli live stream: Paramount+

What you need to know about Empoli

Empoli won by a goal and slipped past Lecce 1-0 in their last outing. The score was all tied up at the break 0-0, but Empoli were the better team in the second half. The victory bumped their Serie A record up to 7-10-11.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, Empoli played extremely well defensively. In fact, Empoli held Lecce to zero shots on target, while maintaining 53% of possession. Empoli finished with seven shots on target and 14 overall. For the season, Empoli have scored 25 goals in 28 matches.

What you need to know about AC Milan

Meanwhile, AC Milan never let their opponents score last Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 4-0 margin over league-leading Napoli. It was an even better day for Rafael Leao as he scored two goals for his team. The victory bumped AC Milan's Serie A record up to 15-6-7.

AC Milan's dominant victory was a sight for sore eyes after going winless in their prior three league games. Milan have scored 48 goals this season, the second-most in Serie A. Leao leads AC Milan with 10 goals and six assists, and he scored in the 3-1 victory over Empoli on Oct. 1.

