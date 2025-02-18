The knockout playoffs in the UEFA Champions League will continue this week with AC Milan hosting Feyenoord on Tuesday on Paramount+ in the second match of a two-leg fixture. Feyenoord stunned the Italian giants with a 1-0 victory in the first leg, as Igor Paixao scored in the third minute and allowed the Dutch side to win at home. Both squads are struggling domestically, with AC Milan sitting eighth in Serie A and Feyenoord sitting fifth in the Eredivisie. However, they can save face by continuing their run in the Champions League. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro in Rome is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. Feyenoord odds list the home side as the -290 favorites (risk $290 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Feyenoord as the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +420 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Feyenoord

AC Milan vs. Feyenoord date: Tuesday, Feb. 18

AC Milan vs. Feyenoord time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for AC Milan vs. Feyenoord

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible. In 2023, Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

For AC Milan vs. Feyenoord, Sutton is backing AC Milan to advance for a -150 payout (risk $150 to win $100). The Rossoneri face a 1-0 deficit entering the match, but will have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd. The match data from the first leg suggests that the result may have come against the run of play.

Yes, Feyenoord used a raucous home crowd to seize an early advantage, but they only managed one shot on target for the remainder of the match after that third-minute goal. Meanwhile, AC Milan had 54% of the possession, were much more effective in link-up play, and generated six shots on goal from 12 attempts.

"There's work to be done for the Rossoneri to advance to the next round. However, I think we're getting great value even with paying the juice with these odds. AC Milan are -290 money-line favorites, so oddsmakers are expecting the Italian side to win comfortably," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

