AC Milan will host Feyenoord on Tuesday at San Siro for the return leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs as the side coached by Sergio Conceicao need to overturn the result of last Wednesday when Christian Pulisic and his teammates lost 1-0 to the Dutch team thanks to an early goal scored by Igor Paixao. The Rossoneri need to make a comeback in their home stadium in order to advance to the next stage where they can possibly meet the city rivals, Inter, in the Round of 16. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 18 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -250; Draw +360; Feyenoord +700

Team news

AC Milan: Conceicao is expected to make some changes from the first leg, as last week the Rossoneri started for the first time with all the Big Four at the same time: Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix and Santiago Gimenez. However, it didn't really work out and this is why Leao is expected to start from the bench on Tuesday.

Possible AC Milan XI: Maignan; Walker, Tomori, Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez; Musah, Fofana, Reijnders; Joao Felix, Pulisic, Gimenez.

Feyenoord: Among the injured players, both Ayase Ueda and Quinten Timber missed the game over the weekend against NEC and are still in doubt for the San Siro match on Tuesday.

Possible Feyenoord XI: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Hartman; Moder, Hwang, Timber; Hadj Moussa, Ueda, Paixao.

Prediction

After a disappointing first leg, AC Milan are called to react on Tuesday against Feyenoord and need to score at least two goals to qualify for the next round. Pick: AC Milan 2, Feyenoord 0.

Knockout phase playoffs TV schedule

