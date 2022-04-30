AC Milan host Fiorentina at San Siro for one of the most important matches left this season. Stefano Pioli's side will face the Viola after Inter Milan's loss against Bologna during the week let the Rossoneri open up a two point lead over their rivals with four games to go. Fiorentina are struggling and in the last ten days lost three consecutive matches against Juventus, in the Coppa Italia semifinal, and against Salernitana and Udinese in the league. AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A matches, including seven wins. They went six matches before conceding to Lazio in their last league match.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May 1 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Stadio San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: AC Milan -160; Draw +280; Fiorentina +470 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AC Milan: After winning in Rome against Lazio Pioli's team has the opportunity to gain more points for the title race considering that they just need three wins and one draw in their last four clashes. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also expected to be part of the match after he came back last week from injury. Against no other side in Serie A has Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored more goals than Fiorentina (11, tied with Roma). He also has 15 goal involvements against them, thanks to his four assists, which more than against any other side in the competition. Indeed, the only brace for the Swede in Serie A this season was in the reverse fixture against the Viola.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Fiorentina: Not a particularly good moment for Italiano's team. In Serie A Fiorentina have followed up a three-game winning streak with a two-game losing streak. They have not lost three games in a row this season in Serie A. Fiorentina have conceded in each of their last 13 Serie A away matches under Italiano. In the three points for a win era, they have done that for 14 successive such games under the same manager only twice - under Cesare Prandelli in December 2020 (15) and Roberto Mancini in December 2001 (14).

Prediction

Despite the difficult game, AC Milan can't miss the opportunity to put more pressure on Inter Milan who will play right after on Sunday at 12PM against Udinese. PICK: AC Milan 2, Fiorentina 1