Between their reverse fixture in Italian Serie A and their Round of 16 match in the Coppa Italia, AC Milan has scored six goals and taken two wins against Genoa. Milan's Junior Messias scored two of his four total goals this season in the first meeting, and Rafael Leao scored the go-ahead goal in extra time of their second en route to a 3-1 victory. Genoa will be desperate to play its way out of the relegation zone and take a game back from the Rossoneri on Friday. You can see what happens next when you stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan, Italy is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. Genoa odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Milan as the -260 favorite (risk $260 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Genoa the +800 underdog. A draw is priced at +360 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

AC Milan vs. Genoa date: Friday, April 15

AC Milan vs. Genoa time: 3 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Genoa live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Genoa vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 61-45 in his last 106 soccer picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 bettors!

For AC Milan vs. Genoa, Sutton is backing AC Milan to win to nil at -112 odds. This means that he is picking Milan to secure a shutout victory. Leo Ostigard scored a surprising goal against Milan in their Italy Cup match, but the Rossoneri have otherwise smothered Genoa this season. AC Milan actually ranks behind Genoa in successful defensive pressures this season at second in all of Serie A. The difference, however, is Genoa spends most of its games out of possession, whereas Milan has a vastly more talented side.

Although the clubs are on opposite ends of the league table, AC Milan must play at its best along its back line. Captain and center back Alessio Romagnoli is a risk to miss a third consecutive game (thigh), and Alessandro Florenzi will continue to miss time following meniscus surgery after an injury sustained two games ago. Genoa averages the third-fewest shots per 90 minutes in Serie A this season (10.09), so before even trying to take advantage of those injuries, it must figure out how to threaten offensively.

"Despite being held scoreless in its last two games, I expect AC Milan to get back on track against Genoa," Sutton told SportsLine. "AC Milan has also kept a clean sheet in each of its last six games across all competitions, one of the main reasons I'm backing the home side to secure the win on Friday."

