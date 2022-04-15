After two consecutive draws AC Milan need to get back to winning games if they want to keep Inter Milan in the rear view mirror. Genoa on the other hand are seeking for vital points in their fight to avoid relegation. None of the last 10 games between AC Milan and Genoa played in the second half of a Serie A season have ended level with eight wins for the Rossoneri and two for Grifone, with both Liguri's wins coming at Meazza.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Apr. 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: AC Milan -320; Draw +400; Genoa +1000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AC Milan: Stefano Pioli's side won't count again on Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is out for the next ten days with yet another injury. AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five league matches and Pioli could become just the third manager in Rossoneri history to collect at least six clean sheets in a row in a single Serie A season, after Fabio Capello (twice in 1993/94: seven and nine) and Nereo Rocco (seven in 1971/72).

Genoa: After winning their first game under new coach Alexander Blessin against Torino, Genoa have lost their last two matches and are now in a very dangerous position in their fight to avoid the relegation. Genoa have won the fewest games (2 in 32 matches) and drawn the most (16) in the Big-5 European Leagues in 2021/22. In their Serie A history, only in two seasons have Grifone drawn more matches (17 in 1992/93 and in 1989/90). Genoa's Mattia Destro who had 15 appearances and three goals for AC Milan in Serie A between February and May 2015 has scored five goals against the Rossoneri in this competition. He could become only the fourth player to find the net in four matches in a row against them in Serie A in the era of three points for a win, after Diego Milito in 2010, Antonio Di Natale in 2011 and Romelu Lukaku in 2021.

Prediction

AC Milan can't afford to draw or lose points for the third match in a row. Stefano Pioli's side must win to give some new hopes to the fans. PICK: AC Milan 2, Genoa 0