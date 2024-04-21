This is going to be one of the most incredible Derby della Madonninas in recent history as AC Milan will host Inter at San Siro with the Nerazzurri having the chance to officially win the 2023-24 Serie A Scudetto in front of their city rivals. If Simone Inzaghi team wins, Inter will officially claim their 20th league title in their history. On the other side, AC Milan need a draw to at least postpone the celebrations to next weekend. The Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season, has his last chance to win a derby against Inter after losing the last five in a row including the two Champions League semifinals last season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, April 22 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, April 22 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +270; Draw: +260; Inter -105

Team news

AC Milan: The Rossoneri will have to deal with the absence of defender Malick Thiaw, who is suspended, and Matteo Gabbia will replace him to play alongside Fikayo Tomori. USMNT star Christian Pulisic will play on the right attacking wing, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao in support of Olivier Giroud.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Inter: Simone Inzaghi will line up his potential best starting XI, with Benjamin Pavard and Lautaro Martinez both back after suspensions. Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco will play on the wings, while Francesco Acerbi will lead the defense.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Prediction

After the Europa League elimination, this is the last chance for Pioli and AC Milan to save the season, but Inter have an unprecedented chance to start the title celebrations against the city rivals. Pick: Inter 2, AC Milan 1.